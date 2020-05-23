The Gillette Roughriders Post 42 baseball team faced its first adversity of the season in the bottom of third inning Saturday night. Sheridan had jumped out to a 2-0 lead, but two big hits put the Roughriders right back in control.
Continuing Gillette's two-out magic from Friday’s win, Brody Richardson and Garrett Lynde drove in two runs apiece in the bottom of the third to erase the 2-0 deficit. The Roughriders rolled from that point on, scoring four more runs in the fourth inning to win 8-3.
“We just stayed confident. We knew we would bounce back. We’ve done it before in the years past and it was nothing new to us,” Lynde said. “It was just some adversity to begin the season, but we battled through it came out with a win.”
Mason Powell started the night on the mound and picked up the win while giving up one earned and one unearned run. Richardson took over in the fifth and gave up an earned run as he took Gillette to the finish line.
A solo homer gave Sheridan the 2-0 lead in the top of the third inning. Then the Roughriders rallied, as Richardson’s triple and Lynde’s double in the bottom of the inning made it 4-2. Both balls were hit into right center field to take advantage of the strong wind, which coach Nate Perleberg said was the game plan all night.
“It felt really good,” Lynde said about his double. “I was just trying to get on base and it ended up working out for us.”
Powell finished his time on the mound with an exclamation point, striking out three Sheridan batters in the top of the fourth inning to maintain the two-run lead.
Gillette’s four-run outburst in the fourth was sparked by a near-perfect bunt by the Division-I commit Hayden Sylte. A tough play for Sheridan’s defense was compounded by an errant throw over the first baseman’s head and Tanner Richards and Kaden Race came around to score.
An RBI groundout by Kaleb Lewis scored Sylte from third and then Lynde drove in Gillette’s final run with two outs later in the inning.
Richardson’s three innings of work on the mound weren’t stress free, but they were effective. He found himself in bases-loaded jam with no outs in the top of the sixth inning, but escaped with giving up just one run. Two big strikeouts made it possible.
A delay of more than hour, a strong wind and an eventual mist made for a cold night at Hladky Memorial Stadium, but the Roughriders fought through it for the 8-3 win.
Perleberg said that the Roughriders beat “a really good” Sheridan team and he liked the way they responded to the early deficit.
“I’m not saying we want to be down, but it is good to be down to see that adversity and see how we respond to it,” he said. “I thought we responded really well. Nobody panicked. We stuck to our approach at the plate.”
The Roughriders have a busy Sunday ahead of them, as they face Casper at 5 p.m. and then Cheyenne Post 6 at 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.