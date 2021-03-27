The Thunder Basin High School softball team swept two games against Cheyenne East Saturday morning at the Energy Capital Sports Complex to improve to 3-1 on the season.
After splitting a pair of games with Cheyenne Central to start the season Friday night, the Bolts beat the Thunderbirds 9-6 to start the day Saturday before beating East again 17-7 in three innings in the second game.
The first game of the doubleheader was a conference game while the second was a non-conference matchup that had no playoff implications.
In Thunder Basin's first win against Central, Caitline Kaul paced the Bolts at the plate with two hits and three RBIs. Sophomore Joelie Spelts added one RBI.
On the mound, Jaci Piercy earned her second win of the weekend, pitching four innings and giving up two runs on four hits while striking out three. Ella Partlow relieved Piercy to close out the game, pitching three innings and giving up two earned runs on six hits.
In the second game, the Bolts' offense exploded for 17 runs in three innings to win the non-conference matchup against Central. Logan Brown, Lauren O'Loughlin and Faith Rushton led the way with three RBIs apiece while Brooke Carroll and Kaul had two each.
The Bolts improved to 2-0 in conference play with the first win in the doubleheader.
Thunder Basin will return to the field Thursday for a pair of road games against Wheatland. The Bolts will play at 2 and 4 p.m. Thursday in Wheatland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.