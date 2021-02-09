Six local high school seniors will represent Gillette at the 48th annual Shrine Bowl this summer, including five players from Thunder Basin High School and one from Campbell County.
For the Bolts, Jaxon Pikula (running back), Dyse Shepherd (tight end), Michael Coleman (linebacker), River Brisko (offensive lineman) and Scott O’Dell (offensive lineman) were picked to participate while the Camels’ lone selection was quarterback/linebacker Kaden Race.
The game, an all-star contest featuring graduated seniors, is made up of players voted by head coaches across the state. Last year’s game was canceled because of COVID-19, the first time the game wasn’t played since 1974.
Matt McFadden of Cody High School was named head coach of the North team while Brent Walk of Mountain View High School will coach the South squad. The Gillette players will see a familiar face on the sideline as TBHS coach Trent Pikula was picked by McFadden as an assistant for the North team.
Thunder Basin represented well
The Bolts were tied with Cheyenne East with the most selections (five) from all classes statewide. Thunder Basin lost to the Thunderbirds 29-15 in the state championship game.
Jaxon Pikula will get the opportunity to suit up for his dad one last time after a four-year career playing for him at TBHS. This season, Jaxon was No. 1 in the state in rushing yards (1,885), rushing touchdowns (19) and yards per carry (7.5).
In the state championship loss, Pikula ran for 238 yards and two touchdowns on 41 carries. After the season, Pikula was named first team all-state at running back.
Joining him at the Shrine Bowl will be fellow first team all-state recipients for the Bolts in Shepherd and Brisko on offense and Coleman on defense. O’Dell was selected second team all-state on offense.
Shepherd, a 6-foot-4, 230 pound tight end, caught 25 passes for 246 yards and three touchdowns during Thunder Basin’s state runner-up season. In December, he committed to play football at Montana State University.
“I’m really just excited to strap it on one last time with the boys from high school and the friends I’ve made across the state,” Shepherd said. “It’s just really exciting to be a part of this tradition that’s been going on for 48 years and it’s an honor to be a part of it.”
Brisko and O’Dell were both starters on one of the best offensive lines in the state. The Bolts averaged 398 yards of offense and 35.9 points per game, which included 4,775 total yards on the year, all ranked second in Class 4A.
A huge part of that offense was the running game, which was made dominant by the play of the guys up front. Thunder Basin led the state with 6.3 yards per rushing attempt.
“I think it was one of the best offensive lines to ever come through Gillette as a whole,” Shepherd said. “There’s a lot of talent and everybody was smart. They knew what they had to do and they knew how to do it, which is key for any offensive line.”
O’Dell also will play college football after committing to Chadron State College in Nebraska.
On the defensive side, Coleman was second in the state with 17 defensive points per game for the Bolts and second in total tackles with 118. The linebacker had 12 tackles for loss, a fumble recovery, an interception, a punt block and a blocked kick.
Coleman was a part of a Bolts defense that was No. 2 in the state in yards allowed (290 per game).
“I feel like we were arguably the best team in the state,” Shepherd said. “We made it to the championship and we didn’t pull it down, but I felt like all around there was just tons of talent.”
Camel time
Camel quarterback and linebacker Race will be the only player to represent the other side of Campbell County at this year’s Shrine Bowl. While he’s looking forward to the experience, he’s already had to ask his baseball coach for the week off in June.
Race plays for the American Legion Post 42 Roughriders baseball team in the summer. While he had a hot bat during the team’s state runner-up season last year, Race made a name for himself on the pitching mound and was named first team all-state as well as Wyoming Pitcher of the Year.
His baseball season ended at 1:30 a.m. on a Monday morning in August. Three hours later, his alarm clock went off for the start of his final season on the Campbell County High School football team.
In his senior year, Race was selected first team all-conference on defense for the Camels. The versatile athlete was No. 12 in the state with 12.1 defensive points per game and compiled 67 tackles, six tackles for loss, one fumble recovery and two blocked punts.
Race played both ways for the Camels, starting at quarterback in all nine of Campbell County’s games. He was No. 5 in the state in all-purpose yards with 189.6 per game and had 1,706 total yards on the season.
While the Camels showed promise at times throughout the season, the team stumbled to a 1-8 record.
“Definitely the last four years of being a Camel have been rougher than previous years for a lot of people, but I think that it’s not so much about the winning and losing but more of showing people’s character,” Race said. “It’s shown how we can handle adversity.
“I think me being chosen to this will prove that I’ve stuck around and hung around over the years and haven’t let the defeats get to me.”
It’ll be exciting to reunite with some of his former teammates from youth football who wound up at Thunder Basin, Race said. He’s also looking forward to putting on the pads one last time.
“It’s definitely going to be fun to put the pads and the helmet on again,” Race said. “I think that both teams are filled with really good athletes and it should be a good game.”
While organizers of the event haven’t released any official information on what the game will look like because of COVID-19, in a typical year the Shrine Bowl is a week-long experience that includes a bus trip to Salt Lake City to visit the Shriners Hospital for Children.
This year’s Shrine Bowl is scheduled to be played June 12 at Cheney Alumni Field in Casper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.