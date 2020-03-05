Gillette College’s 6-foot-4 forward Isaac Mushila wasn’t the biggest guy on the court Thursday. But he was by far the most effective in the paint in leading the Pronghorns to a quarterfinal win in the Region IX Men’s Basketball Tournament.
Mushila, a freshman, finished with 27 points and 17 rebounds, while sophomore Jayden Coke had a stellar defensive performance as Gillette rolled to an 89-75 win over Otero Junior College in Sterling, Colorado.
Two scoring runs, one to end the first half and one to end the second, was the difference for Gillette.
The Pronghorns trailed 32-30 with less than three minutes left in the first half, but a 13-2 run in the final 2:15 gave them a lead they wouldn't relinquish. Five players scored during that stretch and a fadeaway jumper by freshman Teonta McKeithen gave Gillette a 43-34 lead at halftime.
Gillette’s advantage wavered around the double-digit mark for most of the second half.
Sophomore Mason Archambault scored three of his 13 second-half points with a 3-pointer in the first minute to extend the lead to 48-36, then Otero hit another gear defensively.
The Pronghorns only scored six points over the next eight-plus minutes, while being forced into five turnovers. At the other end of the court, Otero steadily scrapped back to within five points at 54-49 with 10:34 remaining.
Gillette started its clinching 21-8 run near the seven-minute mark — and Mushila and freshman running mate Gary Solomon had their fingerprints all over it.
Over the next three minutes, Mushila scored eight points and Solomon had four and a key assist. The run was capped when Mushila took a pass from Archambault and converted an and-one layup to push the lead to 74-57 at the four-minute mark.
The Pronghorns played efficient basketball to finish.
After scoring just 13 points in the first 10 minutes of the second half, there weren’t many empty possessions and they exploded for 35 more points in the final 10.
Coke gave Gillette its biggest lead of the game at 77-59 with an offensive rebound and a 3-point play with 3:30 remaining.
Archambault added six points in the remaining time.
It was the second straight game Mushila was the hero. He sent the Pronghorns past the first-round with a game-winning shot Saturday.
He shredded Otero’s height advantage with superior positioning around the rim. Archambault (17) and Solomon (11) were the other double-figure scorers, but three others added eight or nine points.
At the other end of the court, Coke came up with a defensive gem to take Otero out of its normal game plan.
Sophomore RayQuawndis Mitchell had been Otero’s offensive focus for much of the season, but Coke forced tough shot after tough shot and Mitchell only made 3-of-16 on the way to his 18 points.
With the win, the Pronghorns will face either Western Wyoming Community College for the third time this season or McCook Community College in the Region IX semifinals Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.