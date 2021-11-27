Bard, LaDuke selected to represent Team Wyoming at NFR

Ellie Bard remembers meeting Will LaDuke three years ago.
Bard, 21, graduated from Big Horn High School in 2019. She met LaDuke when he started recruiting her to come join the Gillette College women’s rodeo team.
“He made a pretty convincing argument,” Bard said. “It was pretty hard to refuse so I don’t regret it one bit. ... I knew Gillette provided everything I needed on a collegiate level.”
Bard has enjoyed a successful rodeo career so far with the Pronghorns. Coming out of the fall season, the Gillette College women are ranked No. 1 in the Central Rocky Mountain Region and are ranked No. 4 in the country.
The Pronghorn women have a 300-point lead (1,505) in the CRMR standings over Casper College (1,205) going into the spring.
Even though the rodeo season is on winter break, Bard and LaDuke are still being recognized for their success during the first five rodeos this season. The pair were both selected to represent Gillette College and the CRMR next week at the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas, Nevada.
“It’s a very humbling experience,” Bard said. “Not only am I representing Gillette College but the Central Rocky Mountain Region and Team Wyoming in general so I’m very honored to be selected for this opportunity.
“I’m really excited to head down there to show a little bit about Gillette College at the national level.”
As a representative for the region, Bard will give a presentation at the Team Wyoming breakfast before the start of the NFR on Dec. 2. Her goal will be to shed light on the perks of rodeoing in the region as well as at Gillette College.
“From my understanding there’s going to be an attendance of about 300 to 400 people,” Bard said. “I’ll just talk about the Central Rocky Mountain Region and how much Team Wyoming support goes toward that as well as our rodeo careers at the collegiate level.”
The thought of such a large crowd hasn’t made Bard too nervous leading up to the event. But that may change when she is handed the microphone.
“I probably won’t be nervous until I’m there,” Bard said. “I’m really excited for the opportunity, but I think once I get up there, there might be some nerves involved.”
Bard is in her third season rodeoing for Gillette College. The idea of coming back for a fourth year in Gillette made Bard chuckle in front of her longtime coach.
“I haven’t made that official yet,” Bard said. “It’s pretty hard to beat the opportunities given to you around here. It’s pretty hard to miss.”
Bard’s favorite part of rodeoing at Gillette College is the underdog mentality she and her teammates carry competing in the CRMR. The Pronghorns often find themselves at a disadvantage in terms of recruiting because Gillette College is a two-year junior college.
Going against schools like the University of Wyoming and Colorado State University only motivates Bard and her teammates. The Pronghorn women hold a 500-point lead over UW going into the spring.
“It’s pretty remarkable being chosen for this opportunity given that we’re a junior college going against some universities within our region,” Bard said. “To represent the smaller scale of schools is pretty special and I hope it leaves a mark on Gillette College for future opportunities.”
Individually, Bard stands in first in the region in barrel racing with 515 points, 25 points ahead of Casper’s Kady Louise Locke. She’s also tied for 10th in breakaway roping with 120 points.
A familiar face
Bard and LaDuke won’t be the only representatives from Gillette at the NFR this year.
Amanda Welsh, who graduated from Campbell County High School in 2006, will be participating in her first career NFR. Welshed rodeoed for the Pronghorn women from 2008 to 2010.
LaDuke always travels to the NFR to watch his former Pronghorn athletes compete. This year, he’ll be watching Welsh while also representing Team Wyoming as Gillette College’s head coach.
Welsh is the third former Pronghorn to qualify for the NFR, joining Cole Elshere and Chason Floyd.
“The NFR is the biggest stage in rodeo,” LaDuke said. “It’s great that we’ve had some kids qualify and it’s good recognition for the program. I think there’s probably 400-500 students in the Central Rocky Mountain Region so for Ellie to be chosen is also a huge honor for us.”
Bard is equally as excited to watch and support Welsh as she is to represent Team Wyoming.
“I’ve known Amanda for quite some time just competing around here in various rodeos and I rodeoed alongside her in the Badlands Circuit at a professional level,” Bard said. “Running against her and now representing her with Team Wyoming there (in Las Vegas) is pretty special.
“It’s going to be special to watch her at the NFR and to hopefully follow in her footsteps one day.”
Bard is only the second Pronghorn to be chosen to represent Team Wyoming at the NFR since Gillette College added men’s and women’s rodeo in 2006. Casey Rae Reimler, now an assistant coach for UW’s rodeo program, was the first.
Reimler won the region in the goat tying her freshman year at Gillette College and qualified for the College National Finals Rodeo both her freshman and sophomore year in the goat-tying, according to UW’s website.
The NFR will be Dec. 2-11 at the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.