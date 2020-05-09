Although the season hasn’t begun as expected, the Gillette Roughriders are back on the baseball diamond.
The Gillette American Legion Post 42 varsity team is a veteran group with eight seniors, two returning college players and multiple future college athletes who have experience playing at the highest level of baseball in Wyoming.
“Those numbers don’t happen every year,” coach Nate Perleberg said about his returning veterans. “It’s good to have that experience and guys that have been in the program a long time and that have won a lot of games at the varsity level.”
Perleberg runs his team differently than most Legion teams. There are no assigned captains or leaders, he said. They just step up into those roles naturally, which should be in abundance with 10 players headed to college next year.
“Practices have kind of almost run themselves because of the leadership and the guys that have been through it before,” he said. “There’s no substitute for experience.”
Last season, the Roughriders went 62-20 overall. They ended the season at the Gillette-hosted state tournament with a 3-1 loss to Jackson.
Most of the players are back this season, and they haven’t forgotten that state loss.
“You kind of use that in the offseason for motivation to get better, and then once you start the new season, it’s always kind of going to be in the back of your head,” senior pitcher Hayden Sylte said. “But it can’t be your main focus. Your main focus has to be: new season, new goal, new team, do it this year and not worry about last year.”
Sylte, who has committed to play Division I baseball at North Dakota State University, was the lead-off hitter last season and one of Gillette’s most powerful weapons on the mound.
The Roughriders return their top seven pitchers from last season in innings pitched. Those include:
- Junior Matt Newlin, who pitched almost 60 innings and tallied a 1.180 ERA
- Senior Bode Rivenes, who pitched more than 60 innings and had a 1.319 ERA
- Junior Brody Richardson, who pitched more than 65 innings and marked a 1.470 ERA on the season
Zach Brown and Mason Powell, who were both a part of college baseball programs this season, also contributed to last season’s rotation.
“It’ll be as deep and quality a pitching staff as, I think, that we’ve had in my 15 years,” Perleberg said.
At the plate, Powell returns as the top offensive weapon from last season, hitting .380. Sylte was just behind Powell and led the team with 85 hits, including five home runs.
Senior Kaleb Lewis, who recently committed to play college baseball at Mount Marty College in Yankton, South Dakota, had a .327 batting average last season.
Seven of the team’s top 10 hitters are back.
The Roughriders, however, lost one of their top bats in Caleb Driskill, who instead will be on the field with the University of Wyoming Cowboys football team this summer.
“Really excited for Caleb. He’s such an outstanding young man, and to be able to have him come up through our program and play a small role in his athletic career ... I mean we’re going to miss him,” Perleberg said.
The varsity team has not been able to practice as a complete group yet because of the restrictions Wyoming American Legion has put in place to keep players healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic.
No more than nine people can be on a field at a time and they need to be spaced out during practice. That means there is no scrimmaging or live at-bats for players until different regulations are announced by Gov. Mark Gordon and the state.
American Legion baseball games have not received the go-ahead yet to resume.
Perleberg said he expected to start playing games by mid- to late May. The league is shooting for teams to play about 50 games this season.
Another thing to consider is the possibility that no fans will be allowed in the stands when games resume, he said. There have been discussions within the local Post 42 organization about streaming games online so that family and fans to watch.
“I feel like it’s going to be really weird. I don’t know how much of an effect it’ll have,” Sylte said of not playing in front of fans. “I feel like we feed off the fans sometimes. … It’s going to be weird for sure. I just don’t know how it’s going to affect the way we play.”
