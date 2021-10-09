The Campbell County High School volleyball team has experienced an up and down season going into the final stretch.
After a 3-1 home conference loss to rival Thunder Basin on Thursday, the Camels are now shifting their focus to using the last four matches of the regular season.
Wendi Ruby has put a big emphasis on prioritizing team chemistry and camaraderie during her first year as Campbell County’s head coach. While winning matches is also important, Ruby knows a team that trusts each other on the court can overcome almost anything.
Thursday’s loss dropped the Camels’ record to 12-15 and 2-4 in conference play. But looking ahead to the regional tournament at the end of the month, Ruby knows all the regular season records go out the window as soon as the first playoff point is served.
“We’re just going to worry about our side of the net,” Ruby said. “We just need to focus on what we can do to control the tempo of the game and limit the errors on our side.”
The Camels have four conference matches left on the schedule. Campbell County will host this year’s Class 4A East regional tournament at the end of the month.
Campbell County’s season has been up and down in the win and loss column. But away from the stat sheet, the Camels have several underclassmen stepping up in crucial matches to carve out roles on the varsity squad.
Sophomores Aubry DeWine, Payge Riedesel and Cami Curtis have all seen in uptick in playing time along with junior Kaleigh Mills. The group of younger players has been a big compliment to a varsity lineup with five seniors.
“It’s huge because those girls are going to be around for a few more years so the more experience they get now, the better off we’re going to be as a team in the long run,” Ruby said. “They’re doing their job and they’re stepping up and they’re doing what they need to do to help the team.
“That’s what we’ve talked about from the beginning. We’re going to do this together whether you’re on the bench or you’re on the court.”
Senior Tatum Brown remembers when she was an underclassmen fighting to see the varsity court as much as she could. Now that she’s an upperclassmen, Brown is still getting accustomed to transitioning into a leader and a role model for the younger players.
“It’s kind of different, honestly because I’ve never really been someone they really look up to,” Brown said. “But we have a great group of girls and we’re all just one unit. It’s really important for them to get in on the court because that’s our future and those are our future Camels.”
It’s a rewarding feeling seeing a group of underclassmen grow as the season progresses, Brown said. It’s even more rewarding having a front row seat to their development as players.
“They’re on the court now as varsity starters and I just feel so great for them,” Brown said. “It warms your heart to see. ... It’s just kind of a ‘Wow’ moment.”
Brown admits that the season has been a rollercoaster of emotions both on and off the court for Campbell County. But the most important thing moving forward is for the Camels to keep their focus and to surprise some teams when the regional tournament comes around later this month.
“We definitely need to just focus on staying on top of the rollercoaster and trusting one another throughout the whole game,” Brown said. “We all want it, we just have to all want it at the same time.”
The Camels will take this weekend off before traveling to Cheyenne for a pair of conference games next weekend. Campbell County will play Cheyenne East at 6 p.m. Friday and Cheyenne Central at noon on Saturday in Cheyenne.
The Camels will end the regular season with a road match against Sheridan on Oct. 22 before hosting Kelly Walsh on Oct. 23.
The Class 4A East regional tournament will be Oct. 30-31 at CCHS. The state tournament will be Nov. 5-7 at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper.
