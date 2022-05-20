The Thunder Basin High School softball team won its second game of this weekend's state tournament 11-0 win over Laramie on Friday at the Energy Capital Sports Complex.
Ella Partlow led the Bolts on the mound with six shutout innings. She allowed just four hits and struck out 12 to give Thunder Basin its second defensive shutout in two tournament games.
At the plate, the Bolts out-hit Laramie 14-4. Partlow also led the team offensively with three RBIs all coming on a three-run homer in the bottom of the first inning. Emma Kimberling also homered in the first inning.
The game ended after six innings after the Bolts plated three runs in the bottom of the sixth to enforce the 10-run mercy rule. Lauren O'Loughlin and Jaci Piercy finished with two RBIs apiece and Kimberling, Caitline Kaul and Guinevere Lee each drove in one.
Thunder Basin will move on to play crosstown Campbell County at 6 p.m. Friday at the Energy Capital Sports Complex. The winner will punch its ticket to Saturday's state championship game.
The loser will play at 9 a.m. Saturday for a chance to advance to the state championship game through the loser's bracket.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.