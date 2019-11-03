The Gillette College women’s soccer team defeated Laramie County Community College 1-0 in the NJCAA Region IX Championship on Sunday in Denver.
It was the first time the Pronghorns (16-2) had ever made it to the regional championship game.
The Pronghorns used a first-half goal and shut-down defense for the rest of the game to keep the one-goal lead over the No. 3 nationally ranked Golden Eagles (14-1-2).
“We wanted it so much more, and it just, it happened,” freshman midfielder Liliana Hernandez said. “We came in there with confidence, and we knew we could beat them. And we just came in and played our game.”
Hernandez scored in the 20th minute of the first half when Jaycie Greene gave her a pass in front of the goal. Hernandez tapped the ball to the left of the goalkeeper, and it rolled in past the goal line for what turned out to be the game-winner.
“It was just a slip in kind of ball, and I kept running, and I tapped it in,” Hernandez said about the goal.
There were chances for both teams throughout the rest of the game, but Pronghorns’ goalkeeper Nia Trejo and the defense made sure of a shutout.
The win marks the first regional championship title the Pronghorns have ever taken home. This is the third year that Gillette College has had a women’s soccer team, and head coach Nate Ulness has been with the team since it was created.
“For us knocking off the third-best team in the nation, that’s a huge win for us,” Ulness said. “It just puts our program on the map of what we’re trying to do and where we’re going with it. Our phone is buzzing every week, and (the) email inbox (is) getting flooded with kids that want to come be a part of our program.”
The Pronghorns were defeated 4-1 in the only regular season game with the Golden Eagles.
Laramie County Community College went the entire season without a loss — 14 victories and two ties — up until Sunday’s match with Gillette College.
The Pronghorns’ last loss of the season was to Laramie County, and since then they have gone on an 11-game winning streak.
Next up, the Pronghorns will host Iowa Western, the No. 15-ranked team in the nation, in the NJCAA North Plains District Championship on Friday. The Pronghorns haven’t been ranked all season, but Ulness said it would be hard not to put them in the rankings after ending a Top 5 team’s season.
“We’ve seen so much growth in this team. Not just in technical ability and soccer ability, but just in the team in general, and how bought into the system and what we’re trying to do,” Ulness said. “Everybody’s got everybody’s back right now.”
