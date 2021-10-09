The Thunder Basin High School volleyball team has one goal going into the final stretch of the regular season
The Bolts have their sights set on winning the first a state volleyball title in school history.
The Bolts are coming off a big 3-1 conference win over crosstown rival Campbell County on Thursday. The win pushed Thunder Basin’s record to 18-10 on the year and 4-2 in conference play.
The Bolts have just four conference matches left on the schedule. The main goal for the Bolts now is to use the rest of the regular season to build momentum going into the regional tournament at the end of the month, senior Hannah Durgin said.
“Those last few weeks are what you work for,” Durgin said. “You can lose one in the beginning of the season, but it really starts to count at the end. In those big matches, we just have to show up.
“At the end is when it really starts to count, so we just need to play hard. We’re really looking forward to getting these last few weeks of practice in, and we’re looking forward to state.”
The Class 4A East regional tournament will be played Oct. 29-30 at Campbell County. The tournament will include a total of eight teams, including four from both the Northeast and Southeast quadrants.
The two top-ranked teams in the WyoPrep.com coaches and media volleyball rankings will be featured in the East regional tournament. The Bolts will likely have to go through No. 1-ranked Laramie (21-1) and No. 2-ranked Kelly Walsh (21-2) to earn a regional title.
“I think we’re prepared,” Durgin said. “I think we can get more prepared. Obviously you can always work harder in the gym, but I think we’re ready. We’re just going to work our butts off to get even more prepared.”
The Bolts have faced both Laramie and Kelly Walsh multiple times already this season. Seeing the state’s best teams during the regular season helps the Bolts in terms of knowing what to expect, said junior Joelie Spelts.
“We’ve already played them so many times so we already know what they do and who their big hitters are and who we need to try and shut down and how to do it,” Spelts said. “We just have to execute that.
“We can’t get down in those games. We just have to keep pushing and move on from mistakes.”
Thursday’s crosstown rivalry game was a good test for Thunder Basin’s ability to play in a stressful environment, said senior Ellie Thomas. Having experience playing in front of large crowds during the regular season will give the Bolts a good idea of what the state tournament will be like at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper.
“I love these kind of matchups,” Thomas said. “We learn how to play through loud crowds and tough battles like we just had (on Thursday night). We just have to keep our energy going at all times.”
Last year’s team finished 19-6 and in third place at the state tournament. The Bolts lost to the eventual state champions of Laramie 3-1 in the semifinals.
The focus this year will be taking the regional and state tournaments one match at a time. Thunder Basin hasn’t won a state title since the school opened in 2017.
The Bolts finished fourth in 2017 and 2018 before finishing as runner-ups in 2019.
“We’re pushing for that state championship,” Thomas said. “That’s our biggest goal we’ve been looking for since the very beginning of the season. That’s what we wanted.
“We didn’t want to look at the beginning, we wanted to look at the end. Finishing this last stretch of the season is going to be really important for us.”
The Bolts will take this weekend off before traveling to Cheyenne for two conference matches next weekend. Thunder Basin will play Cheyenne Central at 6 p.m. Friday and Cheyenne East at noon on Saturday in Cheyenne.
The Bolts will finish the regular season at home against Kelly Walsh and Sheridan. Thunder Basin will host the No. 2-ranked Trojans at 6 p.m. Oct. 21 and Sheridan at noon Oct. 23.
The state tournament will be Nov. 4-6 at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper.
