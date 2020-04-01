Former Campbell County High School basketball standout Trey Hladky announced on Twitter on Wednesday his plans to transfer to Dickinson State University.
“Crazy how life always comes full circle,” Hladky wrote in the Twitter post. “I’m blessed to get the opportunity to continue to play the game that I love."
He went on to thank Chadron State University coach Houston Reed and Gillette College men's coach Shawn Neary for their mentorship over the past two seasons.
Hladky redshirted this season at Gillette College after transferring from Chadron State College, where he started his college basketball career. His move to Dickinson State in Dickinson, South Dakota, means he won't see any playing time for his hometown team.
Dickinson State competes in the North Star Athletic Association (NSAA) conference of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA). The Blue Hawks went 10-17 overall and 8-7 in the conference in the 2019-20 season.
Hladky was a two-time Gatorade Player of the Year at Campbell County. He is the school’s all-time leading scorer and led the Camels to a 2017-18 Class 4A state championship in his senior year.
After his high school career, he went to Chadron State College, where he averaged about eight minutes a game in 16 games played.
Campbell County senior Quincy Wofford also recently committed to the Dickinson State University basketball program.
