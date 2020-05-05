By this time last season, the Gillette American Legion Post 42 Roughriders had already sprinted out to a 20-1 record and one of the best starts in the program's history.
Fast-forward a year and the team not only hasn't played a game, it hadn't even seen the field for practice for nearly two months — until Monday.
Even then it wasn’t a normal Roughriders practice as the team returns during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The players had to space themselves out. Only nine people could be on the field at Hladky Memorial Stadium at a time. The drills they could do also were limited. Head coach Nate Perleberg sprayed everyone's hands with sanitizer when they left the field to adhere to new American Legion rules and health regulations.
Nobody complained, though.
They were back on the field playing baseball for the first time in weeks.
“We just do whatever we have to do to get back out there and play,” said junior pitcher Kaden Race after the first afternoon practice of the season Monday. “Everybody’s feeling good about it. Everybody thinks we’re going to have a good season.”
Post 42 third baseman Mason Powell, who is a freshman in college and on the baseball team at Montana State University Billings, returned for his first practices with the Roughriders in what will be his last season with the program.
Powell played college ball in the fall but decided to redshirt his first spring season, which ended up being canceled early because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Even though we have weird rules and we can’t all practice together, it’s like 10 times better just to be playing again rather than hitting on your own,” he said.
Perleberg, now in his 15th season leading the Roughriders, has a talented group of players returning to play an unusual, shortened season.
They went 62-20 overall last season.
He has senior pitcher Hayden Sylte, the first Gillette player to commit to a Division I baseball program out of high school in more than a decade. There are two college baseball players on the team in Powell and Zach Brown. Kaleb Lewis, another senior, recently committed to play college ball at Mount Marty College, and Race is another pitcher who could play at the college level.
Caleb Driskill, who had the third highest batting average among starting players last year, will not be with the program this season as he starts football with the University of Wyoming.
Perleberg said that the first practice went well even though there were a lot of restrictions and they hadn’t worked out as a team in over a month.
Most of the players were working out, taking batting practice and playing catch on their own time while the season was postponed, he said.
“It seems like we got a lot done. We kind of had to expedite some of it, but you could tell the guys have been working on different things,” Perleberg said. “That’s one thing with having a veteran team, is these guys won’t take quite as much time as a younger team to get ready.
The Roughriders were supposed to start playing games in early April. They are aiming to fit in around 50 games by the end of the season. The Americanism Commission canceled the 2020 American Legion World Series and the regional tournaments in early April.
Wyoming’s state tournaments have not been canceled, according to WyoPreps.
