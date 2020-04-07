Bell Nob Golf Course opened Monday with added precautions to avoid the spread of COVID-19, but strong winds limited the number of tee times available.
Social distancing is one of the largest priorities that helped drive a few of rule changes in reopening the court. Tee times, which start at 9 a.m., are staggered by 20 minutes, but there aren’t any restrictions on how many players can be on the course at one time.
Also, the number of players at the driving range and putting greens will be limited to maintain safe distancing between players.
With the wind Monday, Thunder Basin High School sophomore Carter Parker was the one of the few players to use the practice facilities.
Parker said he was “a little worried” the golf course would remain closed because of the novel coronavirus, but added that golf is a sport where players can keep a safe distance from each other.
“I figured it’s a better social distancing sport than anything,” Parker said.
As of 5 p.m., the pro shop said 30 golfers had checked in to play a round, with the final two just getting ready to tee off. One was Daniel Bonnell, who jokingly said his goal was to “keep it under 100” strokes in the strong winds.
Bonnell also thought that Bell Nob’s precautions and rule changes are sensible.
“It’s good they’re doing (social distancing),” Bonnell said. “You’re never too close. I’m really excited to get out and play and get some air.”
Bell Nob is also cutting down on the number of commonly touched surfaces on the golf course and have removed all bunker rakes and ball washing machines, along with turning off the drinking fountains.
The staff also devised a plan to eliminate contact with the flag, Bell Nob pro Cameron Brown said. Each flag has been inserted into styrofoam noodles, ones often used in swimming pools, which fills the hole. When a would-be made putt hits the noodle, it’ll bounce off and be counted as a make.
“There’s no need to pull the flag,” Brown said.
The outside restrooms and portable toilets around the course will remain open, but the pro shop is closed and all purchases will be made at a service window at the shop.
Also, instead of scorecards being available in the same spot on holes one and 10, where many hands would be touching them, cards and pencils will be placed in each golf cart before a round.
The procedure for players using golf carts also will be different. Only one person will be allowed to ride in each cart. The release also said that each cart will be disinfected after use, but players are responsible for clearing out all trash after their rounds.
Kameron Hunter, a teacher at Sage Valley Junior High and the golf coach at Thunder Basin High School, is one who is taking social distancing as seriously as he can. He said that the golf course opening provides some relief from quarantine, but added that players need to take distancing seriously when they’re on the course for the opening to be beneficial.
Personally, Hunter is leaning toward staying in quarantine and “riding this out” instead of hitting the links that he loves.
“It’s hard for me because I love golf and I want to be out there,” said Hunter, who owns the overall course record.
For any questions about the opening or rule changes, call the Bell Nob Golf Course at 307-686-7069.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.