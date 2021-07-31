Clint Oldenburg’s favorite Madden NFL player isn’t Patrick Mahomes or Lamar Jackson. For years, Oldenburg’s favorite player was himself.
As a kid, Oldenburg would use the player-creator feature of the long-running blockbuster video game franchise produced by EA Sports to build himself into the game. It was a way he could stay connected to the game he loves.
Oldenburg graduated from Campbell County High School in 2002. And like many boys in Gillette, he grew up watching and playing football, which eventually led to a prolific high school career that was capped by winning Wyoming’s most prestigious prep honor, the Milward Simpson Award.
In Madden 10 (2009) and again in Madden 12 (2011), Oldenburg didn’t need to create a player in the game to play as himself.
That’s because he was already in it.
A storied start
Oldenburg played on six state championship teams during his high school career at Campbell County. He was a three-time all-state selection at tight end and linebacker and was also all-state as a senior in basketball after leading the Camels in scoring, rebounds, blocks and steals.
Oldenburg was named MVP of the Class 4A state championship basketball game as a senior, a game the Camels won 76-49 over rival Sheridan. In the spring, Oldenburg won a state title in the discus throw in track and field.
After a successful athletic career at CCHS, Oldenburg transitioned to playing offensive line at Colorado State University. He went on to start 28 games for the Rams.
Oldenburg was picked in the fifth round of the 2007 NFL draft by the New England Patriots. After being cut, he signed with the New York Jets before stints with the Denver Broncos, Washington Redskins and Minnesota Vikings.
Some of his former teammates include Tom Brady, Brett Favre and Randy Moss. Being in the NFL was always his dream, and when he made it to the NFL, he also was included as a character in Madden.
“That was like a dream come true in itself,” Oldenburg said. “As a kid, that would be the first thing I’d do was create myself in Madden. So when I was in the NFL, I was in Madden. That was phenomenal.”
He battled injuries throughout his career, so when Oldenburg’s older brother showed him a job posting for an internship with EA Sports’ NCAA Football game, he was interested. He was accepted, and Oldenburg advanced quickly with an offer of a position as an associate designer for Madden NFL.
“It was really an opportunity that kind of just came up really fortunately,” Oldenburg said. “You can call it luck or whatever you want, but I just applied for an internship after my football career had started to wind down because I knew I had to figure out what I was going to do with the next step of my life.”
A career with EA Sports wasn’t the only thing that came out of the internship.
The woman who recruited Oldenburg for the internship, Shawnna, at EA Sports would eventually marry the former NFL player. Clint and Shawnna have been married for seven years and have two sons.
“That internship opportunity that my brother found on that website really kind of changed my whole life,” Oldenburg said.
Learning from the best
After starting as an associate designer, Oldenburg has leveled up and now holds the title of gameplay producer for Madden. His primary job is to monitor gameplay quality and to manage a staff of roughly 50 employees.
Another vital responsibility of the job is constantly updating each NFL player’s ratings in the game. The ratings take into account a player’s skills like speed and agility to determine how good he will be in the game.
“The ratings adjuster team I’m a part of here is pretty cool because, pre-COVID, we took every opportunity we could get to put people on the sidelines at games and practices and the Pro Bowl,” Oldenburg said. “We wanted to interface with these guys as much as possible because we found out how important the ratings are to them.
“They always want to sit down and talk about their ratings.”
Oldenburg has had plenty of cool experiences working so closely with NFL players. After all, they grew up playing Madden and dreaming of being their own players in the game like Oldenburg did.
Just last week, he was featured on ESPN’s SportsCenter to talk about what the ratings adjustment team does for the game.
But one experience sticks out the most about his time so far at EA Sports.
“We got to go visit Coach (John) Madden a couple times a year,” Oldenburg said. “One of those meetings was always during the playoffs. We’d meet in the den for a couple hours in the morning and then he’d feed us breakfast in his studio and we’d get to sit in his big studio and just eat and watch the games with him.”
Talking to a legend like Madden, the Hall of Fame coach and face of the game franchise, is like talking to a football encyclopedia, Oldenburg said. Madden won a Super Bowl as a coach of the Oakland Raiders in 1976, was a longtime NFL television analyst and has connections with nearly everybody throughout the sport.
“When we sat with him he was getting texts from (NFL commissioner) Roger Goodell to Troy Aikman, and it was kind of crazy,” Oldenburg said. “He’s just an amazing human being.”
Oldenburg also works alongside Barry J. Sanders, who works as a marketing manager and ratings adjuster for Madden.
Sanders is the son of legendary Detroit Lions running back Barry Sanders, who was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2004.
Thankful for the chance
Oldenburg has been in Orlando for nine years since joining the Madden team. His focus this time of year is making sure the game is ready to hit the shelves on launch day.
This year’s installment, Madden ′22, is set to release Aug. 17. In the weeks leading up to a game’s release, one of Oldenburg’s top priorities at work becomes doing something he did for many hours growing up in Gillette: playing the game.
“A big part of all of our jobs, mine especially as a producer, it’s kind of a job requirement that you have to play the game a lot,” Oldenburg said. “You have to see what your work is like live and you have to see what players are going to see.
“I play it a lot for work and I also play it a lot when I’m not working.”
Now as one of the driving forces behind the Madden franchise, the feedback Oldenburg receives isn’t always positive.
“I get my fair share of criticism,” he said. “It usually comes in the form of social media. But that comes with the job.
“Sometimes it can get toxic and other times people send us stuff that is extremely valuable. It’s a double-edged sword, but you can’t let it affect you. You just have to keep doing your job.”
There isn’t much time for vacation after the new Madden is released next month. Oldenburg and the rest of his team will almost immediately turn the page to next year’s installment, Madden ′23, while simultaneously performing maintenance and updating player ratings for Madden ′22.
A very small percentage of athletes can make a career out of the NFL. An even smaller percentage can get two careers from the sport.
“I am very fortunate and grateful that I’ve been able to make two careers from the sport of football because I love it,” Oldenburg said. “Thinking back to Gillette and Campbell County, the most valuable thing was having so many coaches and teachers that cared and set me up for success in life.”
The former Camel has shaken hands with Steve Young and Jerry Rice. He’s practiced with Tom Brady and had the assignment of blocking other pros.
But through football, Oldenburg is most grateful for the opportunity to be constantly surrounded by the game he’s always loved.
And now Oldenburg is more a part of the Madden franchise than he ever could be when he played in the NFL.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.