High school athletes from Gillette joined hundreds of others, hailing from around the United States, Canada, New Zealand and Australia, at the annual Simplot Games in Pocatello, Idaho, on the Idaho State University campus over the weekend.
Though the competition was heavy, some from Thunder Basin High School and Campbell County High School got their names at the top of the leaderboards by the end of the weekend.
Campbell County’s Lauryn Love was the top finisher of all athletes from Gillette. She took second place in shot put with a mark of 39-feet, 5.50-inches. Cheyenne Central High School’s Kaitlyn Migneault was the champion of the event with a put of 41-feet, 7-inches.
The Thunder Basin girls 1600-meter sprint medley team of Jozi Edwards, Annakaye Pitter, Kezley Yeager and Hailey Jones took fourth at Simplot with a new school record time of 4:20.71.
The Bolts had three other school records set at the meet. Angela Youngs ran an 8.35 in the 60-meter dash, Edwards ran a 9.67 in the 60-meter hurdles and Jones ran a 5:23.55 in the 1600-meter run.
Bolts’ sprinter Donovan Hoffman took fifth in the finals of the 200-meter dash with a 22.73.
Yeager was 12th in the finals of the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:01.93.
Thunder Basin’s girls 4X400-meter relay team took 10th with a 4:12.15.
Camel thrower Vijay Pitter took 15th in the boys shot put event with a distance of 47-feet, 3.50-inches.
The Camels and Bolts compete next on Friday when Thunder Basin hosts the Basin Nation meet at the Campbell County Recreation Center.
