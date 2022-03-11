Former Pronghorns still making noise at the next level

Shawn Neary has nothing but fond memories of his time spent building the Gillette College men’s basketball program.
Neary coached the Pronghorns for all 11 seasons the team played in Gillette. Then the Northern Wyoming Community College District blindsided the community in 2020 by cutting all Gillette College sports programs except rodeo for budget reasons.
Despite being left without a job after building one of the best college basketball programs in the region, Neary is still proud of the work he and his staff were able to accomplish in the Pronghorns’ 11-year run.
That pride only amplifies when Neary starts reflecting on where some of Gillette’s former players ended up.
One former Pronghorn is suiting up in the NBA G League and two more are playing in NCAA conference tournaments this week.
Bigby-Williams in the G League in Fort Wayne
Kavell Bigby-Williams played two seasons in Gillette from 2014 to 2016. As a sophomore, Bigby-Williams was named the NJCAA Player of the Year by the National Association of Basketball Coaches.
The London, England, native originally committed to Montana State University out of high school but failed to qualify academically. With a few connections in Montana, Neary offered the 6-foot-11 center a roster spot in Gillette.
After graduating from Gillette College in 2016, Bigby-Williams was the No. 1-ranked junior college prospect and signed to play at the University of Oregon, according to NBC Sports. He later transferred to to Louisiana State University to finish his college career.
Bigby-Williams went undrafted in the 2019 NBA draft and bounced around a handful of G League teams before moving back to Europe to play overseas. Last month, Bigby-Williams returned to the G League as a member of the Fort Wayne Mad Ants in Indiana.
“Kavell was just an absolute workhorse,” Neary said. “He has this crazy work ethic and has this special talent. The transition he went through between his freshman and sophomore year (at Gillette College) was tremendous.”
Roughly 89% of the sophomores who played at Gillette College during the program’s 11-year history ended up transferring and playing at a four-year college, Neary said. Most of that 89% went to Division 1 schools, including Bigby-Williams.
Mohamed winning at Montana State
Abdul Mohamed came to Gillette College from his hometown in Canada in 2016.
He was named a NJCAA third team All-American and was selected to the All-Region IX team as a sophomore, according to Montana State’s website. The Pronghorns went 32-4 as a team during his freshman year and 27-5 in his sophomore season.
Mohamed graduated from Gillette College in 2018 and transferred to the University of North Texas. After redshirting in his first year with the Mean Green, Mohamed played in 15 games as a junior before transferring to Montana State for his senior season last year.
Five games into the regular season, Mohamed earned a spot in the Bobcats starting lineup. The team went 11-7 after Mohamed took over as a starter and finished as the Big Sky Conference runner-up during last year’s conference tournament.
Mohamed was granted an extra year of eligibility this year because of COVID-19. He finished the regular season averaging 7.9 points and 6.5 rebounds, according to Montana State’s website.
Mohamed’s career isn’t over yet. The Bobcats were the Big Sky regular season champions and will take the No. 1 seed into the Big Sky Conference Tournament this week. A win would clinch a spot in this month’s NCAA Tournament.
Mushila playing in Texas
Isaac Mushila was left without a team to play for in 2020. Mushila had just finished his freshman year at Gillette College when the men’s basketball program was cut at the school.
The Democratic Republic of Congo native averaged 13.1 points and 8.0 rebounds per game during his freshman year in Gillette and was named to the Region IX All-Tournament team.
Mushila moved to the United States in 2016 and played his junior and senior high school years at Spire Institute in Geneva, Ohio. He graduated with LaMelo Ball, who was drafted third overall in the 2020 NBA Draft.
After being forced to transfer from Gillette College, Mushila moved on to Western Texas College.
He averaged a double-double of 15.7 points and 11.3 rebounds per game with the Westerners while shooting .603 from the floor and .529 from three-point range, according to the Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi website. Mushila earned both all-conference first-team and all-region honors, while leading the team to the conference title.
His 11.3 rebounds per game ranked top 5 in the nation in NJCAA. He was also third in the country in offensive rebounds.
After his standout year at Western Texas, Mushila transferred to Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi. In 31 games this year, he’s averaging 14.1 points and 9.5 rebounds in 26.5 minutes per game, according to ESPN.
Mushila and his teammates went into this week’s Southland Conference Tournament as the No. 4 seed.
5 Pronghorns still playing
Mason Archambault played his high school ball in the region, graduating from Rapid City Stevens High School in South Dakota. He was a three-time all-state player and a finalist for the South Dakota Gatorade Player of the Year, according to the University of South Dakota’s website.
Archambault played two years with the Pronghorns. During his sophomore year, he played in all 32 games and averaged 13.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game, according to the USD website. He finished the season as the team’s top 3-point shooter at 45% and leading scorer.
The Rapid City native graduated from Gillette College just before the basketball program was disbanded. He transferred to the University of South Dakota in Vermillion last year.
During his junior season, Archambault played in 20 games and averaged 5.1 points. He scored a season-high 17 points against North Dakota State, including five 3-pointers.
This year, Archambault started all 31 games and averaged 14.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game, according to the team’s website.
Bradley Akhile made his way to Gillette through the Houston recruiting pipeline Neary created.
During his sophomore season with the Pronghorns, Akhile played in 31 games and averaged 14.8 points while helping the team to a 26-6 record. He earned third-team all-region honors.
Akhile transferred to the University of Incarnate Word in 2020. He started six games and played in 17 total during his junior year and helped the school win its first Southland Conference Tournament berth in program history, according to the team’s website. This year, Akhile averaged 3.6 points in 17 games.
Trey Hladky, Tyler Neary and Emmanuel Ajanaku had all just finished their redshirt freshmen seasons at Gillette College when the program was cut.
Hladky, who originally had committed to Chadron State College in Nebraska before transferring to Gillette College, moved on to play at Dickinson State University in North Dakota.
Hladky just finished up his sophomore season with the Blue Hawks. He started 14 games and averaged 4.9 points per game. He scored a season-high 14 points against Carroll in January.
Tyler Neary and Ajanaku just finished their freshman seasons at Montana State University Billings.
Ajanuka started 14 games and was the Great Northwest Athletic Conference’s seventh-leading rebounder with 6.8 rebounds per game, according to the school’s website. He led the team with 177 rebounds and 17 blocks.
Tyler played in eight games and earned All-GNAC academic honors.
Sandoval moving up the coaching ranks
Estevan Sandoval was an assistant coach for the Gillette College men’s basketball team when the program was cut. Sandoval joined Mushila at Western Texas for a season before coaching at Frank Philips College in Texas last year.
Sandoval was hired as the director of basketball operations at the University of North Dakota this season. The Flying Hawks finished the year 6-25.
“He’s on the path that a lot of guys take to get into coaching at the D1 level,” Neary said.
Sandoval’s responsibilities vary from day to day but include coordinating team travel and practice schedules.
Still Pronghorn proud
Nearly two years have passed since the decision was made to cut Gillette College’s men’s and women’s basketball programs. The cuts also included the Pronghorn men’s and women’s soccer teams.
Movement has been made in recent months to return the athletic programs to campus, starting with the successful special election to make Gillette College its own community college district.
The breakup between Gillette College and the Northern Wyoming Community College District last year hasn’t led to much drastic change in the ensuing months, but it has created more hope for resurrecting some of the community’s most successful sports programs.
Several former Pronghorns have moved on to play professionally overseas or at other college programs. As their former leader on the bench, Neary has moved on to a different school in a different state and is coaching a team with different colors.
But despite all of the uncertainty with the future of Gillette College athletics, Neary remains thankful for the success the programs did find during their short time in Gillette.
“We built the program from the ground up and every year for the most part we were competitive,” Neary said. “We developed the program into a nationally ranked program. Gillette College became a national program. We tried to do it the right way but it’s out of our hands.
“These teams just meant a lot to a lot of people in our community.”
