Gillette, WY (82718)

Today

Snow showers before noon. Becoming partly cloudy later. High 33F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 17F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.