After school Thursday, Thunder Basin High School seniors Caleb Driskill and Mason Hamilton gathered up their best suits and hopped in the car with their families for a drive to Casper.
They were on the way to one of Wyoming’s top award banquets. The Casper Star-Tribune’s Super 25 list of the top prep football players in Wyoming was released Thursday and both Bolts were selected to the first team.
The Super 25 list is a little different than other postseason awards, because it is selected by media rather than voted on by coaches. Twenty-five players from Classes 4A down to 1A 6-man football are chosen for first-, second- and third-team honors.
“I think it’s pretty cool to be labeled as one of the top 25 players in the state,” Driskill said. “Me and Mason are pretty close. … It’s definitely pretty exciting to be nominated together and get to go experience this together.”
Both TBHS players had known about the honor for a few weeks. But for Driskill, there was still another award coming that he didn’t know about.
Each year at the banquet the defensive and offensive players of the year are announced and receive signed helmets from the other 24 first-team players. Driskill, who has committed to play for the University of Wyoming, was this year’s defensive player of the year.
He was one of the hardest-hitting linebackers in the state all season and led 4A with more than 12 tackles and 23 defensive points per game.
For Hamilton, it was his second straight first-team selection. Last year, Hamilton was the state’s No. 1 quarterback and it wasn’t close. He was “pretty much a shoo-in” for Super 25, but had to earn it more this year, TBHS coach Trent Pikula said.
This season the Bolts surpassed their team results from a year ago, but it wasn’t always smooth sailing for Hamilton. He missed the second game of the year with a concussion, nearly missed the state title game with a shoulder injury and his turnover numbers were up.
As a junior, he had 27 touchdowns and just five interceptions. This season, he had 23 TDs and 11 picks, but the adversity made this type of recognition even sweeter.
“Honestly, (Super 25) is a lot more meaningful this year,” Hamilton said. “Last year, we clicked on all cylinders from the very first game, but this year there was a bunch of variables that you wouldn’t know about if you weren’t on the team.
“For them to see that I’m still the same quarterback as last year, if not better with all the offseason work ... that’s huge.”
Hamilton was one of four 4A quarterbacks selected for the first-team Super 25, which is a lot considering the selections come from all five football classifications. Cheyenne East’s QB Graedyn Buell, who threw for 35 TDs and almost 3,000 yards, was named offensive player of the year.
Thunder Basin also had a pair of players on both the second and third teams, bringing its total to six. Standout seniors Tanner Richards and Blaine Allen found their way onto the second team.
Richards was the No. 5 receiver in the state with 676 yards and eight TDs, while Allen was No. 8 with 570 and four scores. Both players also played in a secondary that led the state with 20 interceptions.
The two third-team Bolts were senior Dalton McInerney and junior Jaxon Pikula. McInerney was one of the top interior linemen in 4A football this season and finished with 11 tackles for loss and four sacks.
Jaxon Pikula emerged as one of the state’s most dangerous running backs at the end of the season. He finished as 4A’s No. 4 rusher with 1,165 yards and 16 touchdowns, including the playoffs.
The Super 25 selection wasn’t a huge surprise for Driskill. He was widely considered 4A’s top defensive player for most of the season, but he was just as excited for his teammates’ selections as he was his own.
“I’m definitely happy for them, because I know how hard everyone worked,” Driskill said. “To see those guys on those teams is pretty incredible. Some of those guys are my best friends.
“We’re very talented and it shows. Our record showed it and the whole season showed the talent that’s on this team. So I don’t think it was a surprise to anybody to see that we have six.”
Campbell County’s selection
As the Camels’ only selection in the Super 25, Vijay Pitter led Class 4A football in rushing yards during the regular season and finished with 1,129 total rushing yards, good for 112.9 per game.
“He ran hard, and he always ran hard,” Camels coach Andrew Rose said. “You could always count on him running hard and being downhill and keeping his feet turning. He’s an after-contact kid.”
Pitter, from Saint Elizabeth, Jamaica, had the top running performance of the season out of any Class 4A running back when he carried the ball 14 times for 233 yards and four touchdowns against Cheyenne South.
Another one of Pitter’s top performances came when he led the Camels to their first win since the creation of Thunder Basin High School when he ran for four touchdowns and 200 yards against Laramie in the third game of the season.
Pitter liked to keep it light and had a sense of humor. In practice, he could often be seen doing somersaults, slapping teammates on the head and shouting random things as loud as he could, but when game time came around, it was a different Pitter.
“He’s out there to have fun and those types of things, and that’s what we want. We want him to enjoy the game and have that passion for it,” Rose said. “He also has that switch where he flips the switch and he wants to do well. He’s very passionate just in the sense of, ‘I don’t want to let anybody down.’”
Pitter also served as the Camels punter and averaged 36.5 yards per punt in 30 attempts. On defense, he recorded 41 total tackles at the linebacker position.
Wright’s Dax Yeradi receives first-team selection
The other player from the area to receive Super 25 honors was Wright senior Dax Yeradi, who was also in the running for the defensive player of the year award. He ended up with more defensive points than Driskill, but was bested by Thunder Basin’s linebacker.
“For me, it’s kind of been a dream to get (Super 25) for awhile,” Yeradi said. “With my dad being a coach, I’ve always thought it’s kind of the pinnacle of high school football in Wyoming.”
Playing safety on defense, Yeradi led 1A by a mile in defensive points. He averaged 13.2 tackles and 28.8 defensive points per game, while the next-closest player averaged 18 defensive points per game. Yeradi also forced five interceptions and had a fumble recovery.
On the other side of the ball, he played quarterback in an option offense and put together a solid season. Yeradi ranked fifth in all-purpose yards at 153 per game and was also in the top 10 in rushing and passing.
He was coached by his father, Larry Yeradi, who said this award has been on Dax’s radar for a long time. Larry Yeradi said he thinks it was his son’s competitive nature, whether it’s in board games or milk chugging contests, that pushed him to this level.
“I don’t know if I’ve been around a kid in 30 years of coaching that’s so competitive,” he said. “That’s one of his biggest motivators is just to never lose. Both as a coach and a dad, I’m super proud of him.”
