A longtime rivalry game for the Campbell County High School football team turned into a disappointing blowout for the Camels during a 49-0 loss to Sheridan Friday.
The Broncs came out swinging on their home turf against the Camels, capitalizing on Campbell County's turnovers, penalties, missed defensive coverage and stagnant offense to force a running clock four minutes into the second half.
Sheridan shut out the Camels despite Campbell County having 11 possessions in the game. Five of those drives ended with punts while another five drives ended with a turnover. The only drive that didn't end in a punt, fumble or interception was as time expired going into halftime.
Defensively, the Camels got burned early by the Broncs both in the air and on the ground.
The Broncs also had 11 drives, scoring touchdowns on seven of them. Sheridan's only turnover came on the opening drive when Tanner Lemm intercepted the Broncs quarterback's third pass of the game.
After the Lemm interception, the Camels defense never really settled in. After recovering a Campbell County fumble at the Camels' 36-yard line, Sheridan scored on an 18-yard play for the opening score of the game.
Sheridan forced the Camels to punt on the ensuing drive and the Broncs responded with a 14-yard touchdown run to make the game 14-0.
The Camels were never able to recover from the stumbling start to the contest.
Sheridan's next offensive drive included 30 yards worth of penalties for the Broncs that led to a first-and-35 at one point, but after a fake punt went for 26 yards for a first down, Sheridan scored on the next play on a 26-yard touchdown run.
The Camels fumbled on their next drive, and Sheridan put the game at 28-0 with an 11-yard trick play that landed them in the endzone for a fourth time with six minutes left in the second quarter.
Sheridan's offense wasn't done in the half. A Kaden Race interception gave the Broncs the ball back at their own 21-yard line and Sheridan stormed down the field for another 4-yard touchdown run to put the Camels down 35 going into halftime.
The Broncs didn't let off coming out of the break, coming out of the locker room and scoring on a 90-yard kickoff return to open the third quarter.
Another drive and another turnover for the Camels later, and the Broncs found the endzone again on a 14-yard touchdown run.
At 49-0, the running-clock rule went into effect with eight minutes left in the third quarter and the game clock quickly wound down.
The Camels fell out of playoff contention with the loss and a Laramie victory Friday night. Campbell County drops to a 1-7 record on the season and will end the campaign with a home game against Kelly Walsh next Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.