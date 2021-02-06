The Thunder Basin and Campbell County High School boys swimming and diving teams hosted the conference swim meet at the Campbell County Aquatic Center Friday afternoon and Saturday morning.
The three-team meet ended with Sheridan in first place with 418 points, followed by Thunder Basin with 278 and Campbell County with 67.
During the preliminary events Friday, the Bolts won four events while the Camels won two.
Thunder Basin senior Caleb Carsrud won the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 50.36 and the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 22.79. State-champion diver Isaiah Haliburton won the 1-meter diving event with a score of 319.60 while the Bolts' relay team of Carsrud, Eric Thompson, Gavin Petersen and Brayden Rech won the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 1:50.24.
Both Campbell County's wins Friday came from senior Caden Morton. The Camel standout won the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:09.80 and the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:05.47.
In the second day of competition Saturday, the Bolts won six events while Morton won two more for the Camels.
Thunder Basin's wins included Carsrud's time of 22.78 in the 50-yard freestyle and 50.13 in the 100-yard freestyle. After taking second place in the 100-yard backstroke Friday, Rech came back and won the event Saturday with a time of 59.80.
Haliburton won the 1-meter diving event for the second straight day with a final score of 484.95, which set a new conference meet record for the boys while also re-breaking his own school record, TBHS coach Jade Moser said.
In relays, Thunder Basin's team of Rech, Carsrud, Petersen and Thompson won the 200-yard medley relay again with a final time of 1:49.42 while Petersen, Thompson, Carsrud and Treyden Smith won the 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of 1:36.48.
Morton's two wins for the Camels came from his time of 2:08.53 in the 200-yard individual medley and 1:05.04 in the 100-yard breaststroke.
The Bolts went into the conference meet with four swimmers (Rech, Smith, Carsrud and Thompson) qualified for state and Haliburton in the diving event. At the conference meet, Ethan Tuckett joined them by qualifying in the 200-yard freestyle and the 500-yard freestyle, Moser said.
Morton for Campbell County was the lone state-qualifier for the Camels.
Both swim teams will have one last chance to qualifier swimmers at the Last Chance Meet next weekend in Gillette. The state swim meet will be held in Laramie Feb. 18-19.
