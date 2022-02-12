The Thunder Basin High School boys basketball team won its second game of the weekend, beating Cheyenne East 76-49 on Saturday at TBHS.
The Bolts went into the matchup unanimously ranked No. 1 in the WyoPrep.com coaches and media boys basketball rankings. The Thunderbirds were ranked No. 2.
Thunder Basin got off to a slow start and ended the first quarter tied 14-14 with East before outscoring the Thunderbirds 23-10 in the second period. Up 37-24 at halftime, the Bolts controlled the tempo for the majority of the second half to hold on to the win.
Thunder Basin's defense had its second strong showing of the weekend and allowed just 25 points in the final two quarters to seal the 76-49 win. It was the Bolts' third straight game holding its opponent under 50 points.
Senior Deegan Williams led the Bolts in scoring with 24 points, followed by senior McKale Holte with 12, junior Kayden LaFramboise with 11, senior Ryan Baker with 10, sophomore Bodie Williams with nine and senior Ethan Cox with six.
The win pushes the Bolts to 15-3 on the season with three regular season games left. Thunder Basin will return to the court next weekend for a pair of crucial conference games with Kelly Walsh and Sheridan.
The Bolts will play the Trojans on Friday in Casper and host the Broncs on Saturday at TBHS. Thunder Basin will end the regular season with a home game against crosstown Campbell County.
