Thunder Basin High School senior Brooke Conklin signed with Central Wyoming College this week to play volleyball for the Rustlers starting next season.
The decision to commit to the Riverton school came from wanting to stay close to home while also staying close to the game of volleyball, Conklin said.
Conklin was a four-year varsity player for the Bolts and three-year starter, said TBHS coach Winnett Martin. As a senior, Conklin and her teammates placed third at the Class 4A state tournament and ended the season 19-6.
“I’m excited for Brooke,” Martin said. “She’s earned this and her hard work and determination will really pay off in college.”
In her final year at Thunder Basin, Conklin had a 92.6% serve percentage. She added 192 kills and 199 digs, Martin said.
“I am very thankful for the opportunity,” Conklin said. “I’ve always been playing sports ever since I can remember, so to be able to continue that is amazing.”
While volleyball is what Conklin will focus on at the college level, she also plays on the Bolts’ basketball team. Going into the state tournament, Conklin is fourth for Thunder Basin in scoring with 5.9 points a game and leads the team in 3-pointers with 27 on the year.
“I like both sports pretty equally,” Conklin said. “But volleyball, I was just given a really good opportunity to go play and that’s just what my final decision was.”
As far as her education, Conklin plans to study nursing at Central Wyoming. She looks forward to helping other people as a career, but she’ll also always remember how much her teammates and coaches at Thunder Basin helped her over the years.
“My favorite part was building all those relationships with the coaches and having stronger friendships with all my teammates,” Conklin said.
Going into the weekend, the Rustlers are 12-6 overall and 9-4 in conference play.
“When I went to go visit the school, I really liked the campus and the coach and all the girls were really nice,” Conklin said. “All those factors just added up and I decided to go play volleyball there.”
After finishing out her senior year at Thunder Basin, Conklin will shift her focus to college and preparing for the speed of the game at the next level.
“I’m just looking forward to improving my skills and getting everything out of it that I can,” Conklin said. “I’m looking forward to continuing to play volleyball.”
