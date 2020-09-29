Football
Thunder Basin tops Camels on home turf
The Thunder Basin High School football team beat cross-town rival Campbell County 55-7 in the annual rivalry game Friday night.
The Camels started the game with an early lead after an 80-yard opening touchdown drive. Those were the only points Campbell County would score the rest of the night, as the Bolts went on to score 55 unanswered points.
“The first half started out a little bit rough, but the second half the offensive line really dominated,” TBHS quarterback Ryan Baker said. “That’s kind of been our bread and butter this year, just running the ball and throwing it when we have to.”
Next the Camels will host Cheyenne Central for homecoming at 7 p.m. Friday while the Bolts travel to Casper for a game with Kelly Walsh.
Swimming
Camels, Bolts host Cheyenne schools
The Campbell County and Thunder Basin high school swimming and diving teams hosted Cheyenne East and Cheyenne Central for the Gillette Duals on Friday.
Both teams swam against Cheyenne Central again Saturday for a triangular at the Campbell County Aquatic Center.
On Friday, the Camels went 2-1 as a team, beating Thunder Basin (127-44) and Cheyenne East (126-57) while losing to Cheyenne Central (103-80).
The Bolts went 0-3 on the night, losing to Cheyenne East (108-65) and Cheyenne Central (149-29) on top of its loss to Campbell County.
The Camels placed first in eight of 12 events. Berkeley Christensen won the 100-yard butterfly by 9 seconds with a time of 59.49 seconds.
During Saturday’s triangular with Cheyenne Central, Campbell County split by beating Thunder Basin (116-51) and losing to Central (110-71).
The Bolts went 0-2 with the loss to the Camels and another to Central (148-32).
Next for both the Campbell County and Thunder Basin swimming and diving teams is the Sheridan Invite at 4 p.m. Friday.
Cross-country
Sam Kjerstad wins second straight race
Campbell County High School cross-country runner Sam Kjerstad won his second straight race Friday at the Shana Ward Memorial Invitational in Saratoga.
Kjerstad’s time of 17 minutes, 28.34 seconds was good enough for the win by 8 seconds.
Campbell County’s Reilly Wilson placed fourth with a time of 21:33.55.
For Thunder Basin, the boys team was led by 10th and 11th place finishes from Alex Draper and Zach Mansheim, respectively. The Bolt’s girls team was led by seventh-place finisher Rylee Brandon.
For team scores, the Bolt’s boys team finished third with a score of 86 while the Camel boys were fifth. Thunder Basin’s girls finished fifth and Campbell County’s girls were seventh.
— News Record Staff
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.