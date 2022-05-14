Jadeyn Snyder looks at softball and music as two different ways for her to relieve stress.
The Campbell County High School junior goes to school for a full 8 hours before going to softball practice. After spending two hours there, Snyder grabs a quick snack before settling in at home to do homework and practice on her violin.
Snyder is the starting shortstop on the Camels softball team. She helped the team win the first softball state championship in Wyoming history last year during the sport’s inaugural season as a sanctioned sport.
Snyder’s talents go well beyond being able to flash the leather on the diamond. She’s been playing in the Powder River Symphony as a violinist for the last two years.
Snyder isn’t the only Campbell County athlete to participate in the local orchestra. In between running hurdles for the Camels track and field team, senior Mathew Sigismond has been playing viola in the Powder River Symphony for the last three years.
While Snyder looks at sports and music as an outlet for stress, Sigismond doesn’t exactly feel the same sentiment.
“They both make me pretty stressed honestly,” Sigismond said.
Getting into the club
Both Snyder and Sigismond were introduced to music during elementary school. Snyder doesn’t remember exactly how it happened, but she remembers feeling strongly when she picked up a violin for the first time.
“I don’t know why but I picked up a violin and it just kind of called to me,” Snyder said. “I took it home and practiced it every day and it just kind of stuck. I enjoy it.”
Sigismond’s calling to play the viola wasn’t as spiritual.
“They were showcasing all of the instruments and they played the viola and I just thought, ‘This would sound really good if I could play Bohemian Rhapsody,’” Sigismond said. “That’s when I said, ‘I’m going to pick this and I’m going to learn it.’ Now it’s been seven years and I still haven’t learned it.”
The violin and viola are similar instruments but the real musical enthusiasts can spot the difference almost immediately. A viola is significantly larger and has a slightly deeper pitch than a violin.
The most obvious avenue for Snyder and Sigismond to continue playing music was in the high school orchestra. But almost immediately, both realized they weren’t being challenged enough in the school’s music room.
“The high school music is nothing,” Snyder said.
“Usually I get the music and I look at it and I’ve got it down right then,” Sigismond said.
Wendy Gray, the orchestra teacher at CCHS, encouraged both Snyder and Sigismond to try out for the Powder River Symphony. While they knew it would be far more challenging, both were excited to see how far they could go with their musical talents.
“I really wanted to be challenged more because I felt like in class I really wasn’t getting enough to enhance my skill,” Snyder said. “Mrs. Gray said I should come do this with them and I did and now I just feel like I’m getting better and better.”
While the other players were fairly inviting to the pair of high schoolers, one man went out of his way to toughen their skin right away. That man was director Steven Trinkle.
“Trinkle had this fun thing when you’re a student and you first come in, those first couple rehearsals he just focuses in on you like a laser,” Sigismond said. “Every mistake becomes just so embarrassing. But then the next concert he’s just so nice and inviting after that.
“But that first concert you’re just sitting there like, ‘Oh my god, who is this man?’’
A balancing act
Balancing sports and music is normally a pretty manageable task for the two teenagers. It’s only when a concert starts closing in that the pair have to really dial in and focus on giving their sport and instrument an equal amount of attention.
The Powder River Symphony plays roughly four concerts in a calendar year. The players are given the music for a concert anywhere from four to eight weeks in advance to start practicing.
But when the concert date gets down to two weeks out, the symphony starts a strict rehearsal schedule that includes practicing from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays leading up to the concerts.
This spring, that has led to some very long days for Snyder and Sigismond.
“Mostly I just go to school, go to practice, get home and try to eat something really fast, go to rehearsal for a couple hours, get home and eat something and then go to sleep,” Sigismond said.
While balancing the two hobbies can get overwhelming, there’s never a consideration of dropping one or the other for Snyder.
“Free time?” Snyder said with a laugh. “That’s what the summer is for.”
There’s a reason Sigismond finds himself doing the same thing over and over again leading up to a concert. It’s because he likes doing it.
“I just like playing,” Sigismond said. “There’s nothing enjoyable about it. Doing them at the same time doesn’t add to how much I like either of them. I just like both of them so they are just things that I do.”
Snyder’s passion for both softball and music is a big part of what keeps her spirits up during the spring.
“I like being a part of something,” Snyder said. “I like to get myself out there and get involved in things versus just sitting at home.”
If they were forced to pick between music or their respective sport, both Snyder and Sigismond didn’t hesitate to pick music.
“I like both and I’m not disrespecting my sport, but with music I’m always improving and I find myself doing something with music in the future,” Snyder said. “Not that I can’t see myself doing something with softball, but I definitely see it with music and I really enjoy it.”
Sigismond plans to attend the University of Colorado Boulder in the fall. He auditioned for the school’s music program but didn’t get in after struggling during his initial performance.
“Failure makes you better,” Sigismond said. “I plan on auditioning at least three more times.”
Snyder appreciates all the possibilities that both softball and music have opened up when it comes to her future. While she still has another year or so to decide what the next step is, she knows being talented at multiple things will only benefit her when she goes to look at colleges.
Balancing both music and softball has taught Snyder critical time-management skills. Sigismond is still working on that skill himself.
“I’m still pretty bad at that,” he said.
As for the lessons he’s learned over the last few years, Sigismond said each activity taught him different things at different times.
“Track has been more about working towards something and to keep going and pushing even though you aren’t the greatest because eventually you’ll become a lot better than you thought you’d be,” Sigismond said. “But with music, I don’t really know. I just really like it.
“I’m actually not sure if I really learned anything from music besides that I really like playing music and that it’s something that I enjoy.”
Becoming well-rounded
It was a bit of a culture shock for Snyder and Sigismond walking into their first Powder River Symphony practice. The biggest change was playing alongside musicians a lot older than themselves.
“They’re definitely more mature,” Snyder said with a laugh. “It’s funny because when I go back to softball there’s definitely a maturity difference.”
“You go to the orchestra and they are very much adults,” Sigismond said. “There’s a maximum of like five people in there who you’d look at and say, ‘That person doesn’t have a 401K.’”
Both Snyder and Sigismond performed in last weekend’s Mother’s Day Potpourri at Cam-plex. The Mother’s Day concert was Trinkle’s last with the Powder River Symphony.
“It was definitely special to be a part of his last concert,” Snyder said. “He’s pretty cool and it’s not going to be the same with whoever they plan on bringing in but I’ll still enjoy it either way.”
With the spring sports season winding down, both Snyder and Sigismond are looking forward to taking a collective breath after school gets out. Despite their busy schedules in the spring, the pair of Camels know they’ll look back on this time in their life with nothing but fond memories.
“It’s just made high school more enjoyable,” Sigismond said. “You’ve gotta have some fun in high school. You can’t just sit there and try to get good grades for four years.”
“You’ve definitely gotta have fun while you still can,” Snyder said. “You know, before you work a day job for the rest of your life. You’ve gotta live a little.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.