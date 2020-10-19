The Gillette Wild junior hockey team a pair of games on the road against the Great Falls Americans over the weekend.
The Americans shut out the Wild 3-0 Friday, scoring a goal goal in each of the three periods on Gillette goaltender Liam Scott.
The teams faced off again Saturday in Great Falls and battled back in forth in a game that was eventually decided in a shootout.
The Americans went up 3-2 after the first period before a Declan Young goal tied the game in the second. Great Falls scored again in the third period, but the Wild tied the game at 4 about 3 minutes later.
While the Wild put up four shots to the Americans' one in the overtime period, neither team could score, so they each sent out three players to take penalty shots in the shootout.
The Wild failed to score and Great Falls sealed the win with a Connor Doyle goal against goaltender Luc Haggitt.
Leading Gillette in points over the weekend were Declan Young (3), Easton Apodaca (2), and Will Blake and Nathan Fanning (2 each).
The Wild went into the series with a 3-1 record but drop back to .500 with the losses.
Gillette was scheduled to play its first home game of the season Friday against the Sheridan Hawks but the game has been canceled, coach Ethan Hayes said.
The first home game at Spirit Hall will now be Friday, Oct. 30 against Great Falls.
