The Gillette Grizzlies went to the USA Hockey national championships in Minnesota with an understanding that wins would be hard to come by. The jump between the Wyoming hockey they are used to and the national level was going to be large.
But even before the trip to Plymouth at the end of March, the boys were more excited about playing together a little bit longer and getting greater exposure in the hockey world. The Gillette Hockey Association’s Director Kyle Avery said there were NA3HL team representatives and division III college programs in attendance.
The Grizzlies finished 1-2, first losing to the East Islip Chiefs from New York, then the Prep Hockey Illinois team that won the high school division II championship. Gillette wrapped up its season on a positive note, beating the NW Arkansas Ice Hogs 3-2 to finish third in the USA division.
Aidan Fluharty led the Grizzlies with two goals and an assist. Mason Phelps and Zeb Rankin each finished with two points.
“They did everything they were supposed to do for us,” Avery said of the trio.
Peyton Marty, Arlie Mitchell, James Hahn, Kyler Clouston and Leo Eiland were some of the other Grizzlies that stood out during the weekend. Hahn, a 14 year-old, is one of a few Grizzlies that have been able to rise through the program to the varsity level at a young age. Grizzlies varsity coach Lance Pennington said Rankin and Eiland were two players who will be contributors next year based on their performance at nationals.
The results capped off a memorable season in which the team won the state championship late in February. For those that will graduate the program, the week was a chance to enjoy the last few moments as a Grizzly.
But for the program, this is just the beginning. The tournament was an opportunity to take a look at hockey on a larger scale and compete against teams from bigger states with bigger hockey followings.
“They really showed that Gillette hockey is something that is growing and we can compete at that national stage,” Avery said. “(The team’s) compete level was way up. The team that won we competed with. They really kept at it.”
After the initial game in which the team looked “shell shocked,” the Grizzlies competed hard and stayed together. Starting goalie Koltan Cunningham was pulled after giving up four goals in the first game. His replacement, Treyten Sukut suffered a major injury that knocked him unconscious in his first few minutes on the ice.
Cunningham came back on the ice and handled himself and the situation. The team lost, but grew from that game.
Between being cleared from his MRI and being cleared from his CT scan, Sukut declared to Pennington that he was playing tomorrow.
“I told him, ‘Buddy, I gotta make sure you’re alright first,’” Pennington said. “But he cleared everything and came back for the next game.”
The Grizzlies lost their second game to Illinois Prep Hockey, the team that won the Division II championship, but the response from the team was positive. The score was tied 1-1 after the first period and even through the end Pennington said the team competed against a high-level opponent.
In the final game, the Grizzlies fought a close match. The game went to overtime when Fluherty scored the game-winning goal. Despite the 1-2 record, Pennington feels his team competed hard by the end of the weekend, the Grizzlies were bought in.
“They were holding each other accountable instead of me holding them accountable,” Pennington said. “The way at the end they started to communicate — holding each other accountable in a positive attitude instead of a negative. This team should be better next year.”
To be back next year, the Grizzlies need to play their game on the ice. Even against lesser competition, Pennington said the team would relax and play down to the level of their opponents. If the program wants to continue to rise, the Grizzlies need to control each game.
“I really want to go the entire season without dropping a game,” Pennington said. “I think it’s possible. This being my first year on the team, there were some players who had three different high school coaches. We just have to change the culture little by little.”
Avery said the team and the program got substantially better through the tournament. He wants to see them bring what they learned back to Wyoming to improve themselves and hockey in the state of Wyoming.
The next step for the program is to build off the tournament. Avery said he wants the program to focus on building toward a national stage instead of the Wyoming hockey stage. He wants to have the progress brought down through the other teams, even down to the 6U and 8U programs.
