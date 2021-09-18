The Campbell County High School volleyball team won its homecoming match against Sheridan in three sets Saturday, beating rival Sheridan 25-21, 25-17 and 25-17.
It was the Camels' first conference win of the season (1-2) and puts the team's overall record at 8-11 for the season.
The Camels took big leads in all three sets but Sheridan was able to keep itself in the match. In the first set, Campbell County took an 18-11 but the Broncs fought back to make the score 22-20 before the Camels were able to close out the set 25-21.
In the second set, Campbell County again took a big lead at 20-12 but Sheridan scored five points before falling to the Camels 25-17. The final set was a similar tale with Campbell County taking a big 23-14 lead before closing out the Broncs 25-17 to complete the sweep.
The Camels also played a conference match on the road with Kelly Walsh on Thursday, losing to the Trojans in three sets 25-13, 25-12 and 25-16.
Kelly Walsh is ranked No. 2 in the WyoPrep.com coaches and media volleyball rankings.
Campbell County will return to the court for the Casper Invite tournament next weekend.
