The Campbell County High School swimming and diving team performed well again this weekend on their way to a 3-1 showing in the pool.
Both the Camels and the Bolts teams traveled to Sheridan Friday night for a triangular meet. Campbell County beat Thunder Basin 120-58 and Sheridan 103-76.
The Bolts lost to the Broncs 123-50.
The Camels took first place in 10 out of the 12 qualifying events. One of the two events the team didn't win was the one-meter dive, due to Campbell County not having any divers.
Campbell County's swimming weekend wasn't over yet, as the Camels traveled to Casper to compete in a quad meet Saturday against Kelly Walsh, Natrona County and Sheridan.
The Camels found similar success in the pool Saturday, placing first in eight of the 12 events.
Campbell County beat Natrona County 134-46 and fell to Kelly Walsh 90-86.
Both swim teams will compete at home in the Campbell County Aquatic Center Friday versus Kelly Walsh. The meet will also be senior night.
After Friday, both teams will only have two more meets in Cheyenne before the conference meets are held in Gillette Oct. 23 and 24.
The state swimming and diving meet will be held in Laramie Nov. 5 and 6.
