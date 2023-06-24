Gillette College coach Alex Machin is always on call. As a collegiate coach, recruiting is nonstop — especially for Machin who has always loved throwing himself into the recruiting side of the job.
But this week, Machin was up later than usual. One o’clock in the morning isn’t a typical time for a Zoom meeting with a player, but for this player, it was only 7 a.m. Aaron Lawson lives in Togo, a country in West Africa. The meeting was about Lawson’s upcoming interview with the U.S. Embassy to attain a student visa to play for Gillette College.
Soccer is one of the few sports that the United States doesn’t dominate in the international community. The best athletes around the world typically gravitate toward soccer in ways that many American kids don’t. So Machin often looks beyond federal lines for players.
“Football you can find the best here (in the United States) — you don’t go to Colombia, South America to find a quarterback,” Machin said. “For soccer players you seek outside to find those top players.”
Many international soccer players start young in youth programs that are run by professional teams. If kids don’t turn pro, they begin to seek opportunities elsewhere, like the United States. The U.S. is different from other parts of the world in that it grants the opportunity for athletes to continue playing sports while earning a degree.
This year, Machin has already recruited around 30 kids total to Gillette College, 16 of which are international-born students. One future Pronghorn, Sergey Pfiel, was born in Ukraine but grew up in Gillette. The other 15 come from most regions around the world. Latin America, South America, Europe and Africa will all have representatives in the Pronghorn locker room.
It can be a bit of a challenge to bring people from around the globe together on one team. It helps that Machin knows three languages — English, Spanish and Portuguese. Most of his international team is Hispanic so those languages have served him well so far. A lot of African players speak French, which means to communicate they need to rely on English.
Luckily, the players know English fairly well. In order to be approved for the visa, players have to pass an English proficiency test. Some kids can get the proficiency test done and passed in a week. Others can take about a month to complete it.
“Part of the experience in coming to the U.S. is that their English gets so much better when they are here,” Machin said. “I’ve had French players that come here not speaking a lick of English and when they leave they are talking better than me.”
Machin has to recruit without those international prospects getting to see in person what Gillette College has to offer. Machin says that one of the perks of being at Gillette College is the facilities. There are few junior colleges that have a facility like the Pronghorn Center or a field like the Gillette College soccer field. When recruits see that, it’s a lot easier to say yes.
But unless Machin can find a flight for around $500, odds are it’s not feasible to bring a recruit to the college. In that case, it’s up to Machin to find other ways to show that Gillette College has more to offer than other junior colleges.
That’s all part of the challenge, a challenge that Machin embraces. Recruiting is his life, it has always been his specialty. Machin in his previous stops has been the recruiting director.
Financials are always a difficult part of any college recruiting. The challenge is amplified with international students. Currency exchanges, budgets and scholarships are a careful line to balance. Players need to show they can budget to be awarded a student visa and even then it can be a challenge in itself to get players to finish filling out the forms for a student visa. Sometimes, Machin says players still can be denied visas at the U.S. embassies.
It’s a process to bring them here, but once they arrive it gets a little easier. There are still challenges once they arrive. The wide range of different cultures, faiths and countries can cause small obstacles. Soccer players from Latin American countries tend to be more technical, whereas European and American players are more physical. One of Machin’s biggest tasks is to blend these playing styles and cultivate a strong locker room.
But the locker room is Machin’s top priority, and soccer is a unifying sport. These players are all coming here to get their education and try to continue their athletic careers.
“We believe that soccer unites countries, unites lives,” Machin said. “That’s the one thing they all have in common — soccer. If they can gel there they can gel anywhere else.”
