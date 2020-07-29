Wednesday night the Gillette Roughriders ran into a different Sheridan team than they've been accustomed to this season. It was the Troopers' senior night and Gillette coach Nate Perleberg said it was an electric atmosphere.
The Post 42 baseball team had outscored Sheridan 55-5 during the first five matchups this season, but were dealt two conferences losses Wednesday. The Roughriders left the bases loaded to end Game 1 in a 5-3 loss, before getting shutout 1-0 in an extra-innings walk-off loss in Game 2.
"They outplayed us tonight, out-coached us, out-hustled us, out-competed us," Perleberg said. "We have to realize that if we don't bring our A game, we're really beatable."
After taking a 2-1 lead during the first game, the Roughriders found the contest slipping out of their grasp inning by inning.
An RBI single by Mason Powell plated the game's first run, before Sheridan tied the score at 1-1 in the bottom of the first inning. Cole Swisher answered with another RBI single to recapture the lead in the top of the second, but that was the final Roughrider contribution until the seventh inning.
Sheridan scored two runs in the third inning and one in the fourth and fifth to build a 5-2 lead. That left Gillette with one final chance in the top of the seventh inning, where the 'Riders had a golden opportunity to tie the game.
An RBI single by Kaden Race allowed Swisher to score with two outs to make it 5-3, before two straight walks loaded the bases for the Roughriders. That brought Powell to the plate, but he looked at three strikes for the final out of the game.
Gillette also had the bases loaded in the top of the fifth innings with no outs, but came up empty after a fielder's choice and two strikeouts in a row.
"We just didn't execute again tonight," Perleberg said. "It was similar to Jamestown, where we got in situations with runners in scoring position and didn't execute. (We're) trying to do too much maybe."
The second game of the night was a classic pitcher's dual, with Kaden Race doing the heavy lifting for Gillette. He pitched eight innings of shutout baseball, striking out 10.
But Race didn't get the win, with Sheridan earning the victory on a play at the plate during the bottom of the ninth inning.
Jason Fink got a big strikeout after giving up a walk and single to lead off the the final frame. However, first baseman Powell couldn't hang onto the throw for the potential double play that would have ended the inning. The throw to home plate was narrowly late.
The walk-off spoiled a great effort on the mound from Race. During one stretch from the second to the sixth inning, he retired 15 straight batters.
The Roughriders offense just couldn't provide run support, despite getting their chances. Using five hits and five walks, Gillette had two runners on base in five different innings.
"It's really unfortunate, because Kaden Race pitched his heart out tonight," Perleberg said. "He was fantastic. He was doing everything he could to will his team to a win, but it's tough when you can't scratch (a run) across."
The Rougriders were 7-1 in conference coming into the game, including 10-0 and 11-1 wins over Sheridan coming into the game. Now at 7-3, they are just one game ahead of Cheyenne Post 6, but hold the head-to-head tie breaker.
Gillette has one more regular-season double header, when they return home Thursday night for senior night. Games are scheduled for 4 and 6 p.m., with senior recognition happening after Game 1.
Perleberg said he didn't even talk to his team about Thursday's regular season finale after the loss to Sheridan. But he's certainly expecting better focus.
"We played (Sheridan) five days ago and it shows you the difference in focus and what a team can do if it's locked in," Perleberg said. "We have to find another level to take it to."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.