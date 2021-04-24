The Thunder Basin High School track team hosted five other schools for the second Basin Nation track meet of the season Saturday at TBHS.
Both the Bolt boys and girls teams finished second while the Campbell County girls finished fourth and the Camel boys finished fifth.
The Kelly Walsh girls won the meet with a team score of 150.66, followed by Thunder Basin (143), Sheridan (129), Campbell County (106.5), Natrona County (38.83) and Big Horn (28).
The Sheridan boys team won the team title with a score of 206.5, followed by Thunder Basin (131), Kelly Walsh (99), Big Horn (87), Campbell County 81.5) and Natrona County (53).
The Camel girls and Thunder Basin boys teams both won four events on the day while the Bolt girls and the Campbell County boys both won three.
For the Camels, Sydalee Brown continued to dominate in the 200-meter dash with another win with a time of 26.68 seconds. Aja Roberts won the 400-meter dash with a time of 1 minute, 1.59 seconds.
In the field events, senior Lauryn Love swept the throwing events. Love won the shot put with a distance of 43 feet, 9 inches and the discus throw with a distance of 136 feet.
On the boys side, Brandon Werkele won the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.61. Gabe Gibson won the high jump with a height of 6-4 and Ian Carter won the long jump with a distance of 20-2.5.
For Thunder Basin, Kayden LaFromboise won the 400-meter dash with a time of 51.51. Steven Mansheim swept the hurdle events with times of 16.84 in the 110-meter hurdles and 44.31 in the 300-meter hurdles.
The Bolt boys also won the 4x400-meter relay race. The team of LaFromboise, Mansheim, Isaiah Haliburton and Reece Ganje won with a time of 3:28.90.
On the girls side, Rylee Brandon won the 800-meter run with a time of 2:33.11 and Gabby Drube won the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 16.25. The Bolt girls also won one relay race in the 4x400-meter event, where the team of Gabby Mendoza, Kailynne Fitzpatrick, Jayden Friedly and Drube won with a time of 4:15.96.
