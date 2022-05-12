The Campbell County High School girls soccer team's season came to an end with a 2-1 loss to Sheridan in the first round of this weekend's Class 4A East regional tournament in Cheyenne.
The Camels went into the tournament as the No. 6 seed while the Broncs were the No. 3 seed. Only the top 4 teams from the East Conference qualify for the state tournament making the first round of regionals a win-or-go-home game.
Campbell County played a solid first 30 minute defensively but Sheridan was able to take a one-goal advantage with a goal in the 32nd minute. The Broncs scored a big second goal with just 1 second left in the first half after tracking down a rebound to take a 2-0 lead going into the halftime break.
The Camels were able to respond with a goal by sophomore Aubry DeWine in the 67th lead to trim the lead to 2-1 but Sheridan held on defensively for the remaining 23 minutes to secure the one-goal win.
Campbell County ended the season with a 3-10-2 record. The Camels haven't made the state tournament since 2018.
