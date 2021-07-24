The American Legion Post 42 baseball team has had another summer to remember leading up to the state tournament this week in Laramie.
The Roughriders won two tournaments this summer: the Phil Brown Classic in Jamestown, North Dakota, and the Spring Classic Tournament on their home field in May.
Gillette also was runner-up at the first Chris Hodges Memorial Tournament in Jackson and finished in the top-4 in the 96-team Gopher Classic in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
The Gopher and Phil Brown classics came in one consecutive road trip where the squad spent 14 straight days on the road. The team bonding off the field led to winning on the field and was a crucial turning point for the rest of the season, said coach Nate Perleberg.
“I thought it really changed for us during that Minneapolis trip,” Perleberg said. “Sometimes you just have to get on the road and get away from things and kind of build your team there.
“We came off of a June month where we did not play well at all and we started July poorly, but we got on that trip and got back to the basics of what Roughrider baseball is about.”
Gillette has had a relatively up and down season in terms of consistency. While the Roughriders have done well at several tournaments, they struggled throughout the team’s 12-game conference schedule.
After going 2-2 against Cheyenne and Laramie at home this week to finish up the regular season, the Roughriders finished the season 3-9 in conference play. The record gives Gillette the lowest seed coming out of the Class AA East division for the state tournament.
Seeds are just a number
Last season, Post 42 went into state as the No. 1 seed with a 9-3 conference record. The Roughriders made it to the championship game but lost to East No. 2 seed Cheyenne 8-1.
It was Cheyenne’s fifth state title in the last six years.
Perleberg knows a team’s state tournament seed is earned by playing well in the conference, something his team struggled with. But looking at the state tournament, the coach knows it’s less about seeding and more about playing the best when it matters.
“It’s all going to be about who plays the best baseball this week,” Perleberg said. “The best team doesn’t always win it. It’s the team that plays the best.”
Gillette will face West No. 1 seed Casper in the opening round of the tournament.
The Roughriders and Oilers played four times during the regular season, splitting 2-2. Gillette swept Casper 3-1 and 5-2 on May 9 while the Oilers swept the Roughriders 15-5 and 3-2 in a June 9 doubleheader.
Post 42 will have a tough test to start the eight-team, double-elimination tournament. Casper goes into state with a solid 45-24-1 record.
“Obviously, we have a very challenging first round opponent and we respect those guys a lot,” Perleberg said. “But we like our match-up and we like how we’re playing going into it.
“You can kind of throw seedings out the window. Everybody is 0-0 at this point.”
Decisions
Perleberg and the rest of the coaching staff will have some important decisions to make about pitching next week in Laramie.
The Roughriders have eight pitchers who have started at least six games. Of those, seven have thrown more than 40 innings.
With that kind of depth in the rotation, Gillette will have to play chess instead of checkers when it comes to deciding who to pitch.
While the tournament is double-elimination, a trip to the loser’s bracket is the last thing a team needs for its momentum. But with American Legion pitch count rules, players must sit a certain number of days and could miss an opportunity to pitch later in the tournament if they’re used early.
That’s where having depth is a comfort for a coach, Perleberg said.
“I think the most important thing is how you handle your pitching,” he said. “It’s something that we pride ourselves on as a coaching staff. ... If you want to be there on day four and five, you have to do it right early, but you also have to have some guys left when you get there.
“Those will be important decisions this week. For us, our strength is our pitching staff and it’s good to feel that way going into this week.”
Key contributors on the mound will include Matt Newlin (10-2 record, 2.63 ERA), Jason Fink (3-7, 3.99), Brody Richardson (8-4, 2.17), Kaden Race (6-5, 2.46), Leigton Holden (6-1, 2.57) and Aidan Dorr (3-3, 2.67).
Hitters stepping up
The Roughriders offense has taken a bit of a step back from last year’s team. Going into the state tournament, Gillette is hitting .287 as a team while last year’s version ended the season with a .332 average.
It would be unfair to compare the teams, however. Nine players from last year’s state runner-up team aged out of the program.
Earlier in the season, Campbell County High School incoming senior Jason Fink said he felt motivated by people labeling this season as a rebuild year. While the Roughriders are young and some are inexperienced at state, it’s also an opportunity to surprise more experienced teams like Casper and Cheyenne.
Perleberg knows better than anyone that anything can happen at state. Gillette has won state twice in program history, in 2008 and 2014, with both titles coming under Perleberg.
“It’s really just going to be about going in and putting together five days of our best baseball,” Perleberg said. “We just can’t go in and have a day where we’re mediocre with our efforts and attitudes. We know what we have to do.”
If the Roughriders get by No. 1 seed Casper, Post 42 would face the winner of East No. 2 seed Laramie and West No. 3 seed Jackson. Gillette swept Laramie 4-0 and 11-7 to end the regular season Wednesday night.
On the other side of the bracket, East No. 1 seed Cheyenne will face West No. 4 seed Rock Springs while West No. 2 seed Evanston takes on East No. 3 seed Sheridan.
Gillette and Casper will play at 1 p.m. Monday in Laramie.
