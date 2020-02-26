The Gillette College men’s and women’s basketball teams are hosting their first games of the Region IX playoffs this weekend at the Pronghorn Center.
The women host Northwest College at 6 p.m. Friday, and the men host Eastern Wyoming College at 4 p.m. Saturday.
The No. 21 Pronghorn women finished the regular season 26-4 overall. The Pronghorn men finished 24-5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.