Thunder Basin Boys Soccer Vs. Kelly Walsh
Thunder Basin’s Caleb Howell runs the ball during a game against Kelly Walsh at Thunder Basin High School in Gillette on Saturday, March 18, 2023. The Bolts beat Laramie 1-0 at Laramie on Friday.

Thunder Basin High School boys soccer got its first win in a road-game shutout over Laramie High School on Friday.

The Bolts won 1-0, shutting out one of the highest-ranked teams in the state.

