The Gillette Roughriders are out of the Wyoming AA State Tournament in Jackson after losing 7-3 to the Casper Oilers on Thursday afternoon.
Despite the loss, the season is not over yet for Gillette. As hosts of the 2023 Northwest Regional Tournament, the Roughriders will join state champions from Wyoming, Colorado, Montana, Idaho, Oregon, Washington and Alaska.
Hits were hard to come by for Gillette as the team didn't get its first hit until the fifth inning and finished with three total. It wasn't until the team faced a seven-run deficit in the seventh inning that the Roughriders got their second hit.
Casper — the defending state champions — had a strong offensive day with several scoring outbursts. Cory Schilling started on the mound and gave up two walks to start the game, while an error from second baseman Dominic Hecker gave the Oilers their first run.
Schilling didn't last long and was relieved by Hogan Tystad with two outs in the first inning. Tystad lasted two full innings, allowing four hits and three runs with three walks to two strikeouts.
Neither team allowed a hit in the second inning, but the Oilers added three runs in the bottom of the third. The Oilers loaded the bases with two singles and a walk before adding their second run on another walk. The next two at-bats ended in RBI singles that gave Casper its 4-0 lead.
Kelby Foss finished the game for Gillette and pitched a hitless fourth inning, but once again, the Oilers were able to add three runs the next inning.
The Roughriders picked up two quick outs on defense in the bottom of the fifth, but couldn't get out of the inning. They gave up three hits and a walk which gave the Oilers three runs. The last hit, a double, brought two runners home.
Gillette didn't add a run in the sixth but neither did the Oilers, leaving the Roughriders with one more inning to tie the game or take the lead.
After six innings without any success on offense, the Roughriders finally found some rhythm. Riley Schilling lead off for the team in the top of the seventh and reached first on a catcher's interference. Hecker and Cason Loftus advanced on a single and walk, respectively, which loaded the bases. Foss reached on an error and give Gillette its first run of the game while Karver Partlow followed him up with a two-RBI single.
With three runs and only one out, the Roughriders looked poised for a potential comeback. But the next two at-bats were quick outs on Seth Petersen and Cory Schilling, ending the game in the top of the seventh.
Gillette will return home and prepare to face the seven state champions in the regional tournament starting on Aug. 2.
