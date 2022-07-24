The Gillette Rustlers — the JV team for the Post 42 American Legion Roughriders — won the Class B state championship with a 7-6 win over Sheridan on Sunday.
The Rustlers went into the state tournament as the No. 1 seed from the Northeast. Gillette started the bracket with an 11-1 win over Green River on Thursday before punching its ticket to the semifinals with a 10-9 win over Casper on Friday.
The Rustlers faced Sheridan in the semifinals Saturday and beat the Cavalry 14-2. Kelby Foss led the way for Gillette with a complete game one-hitter on the mound. Foss allowed two unearned runs while striking out nine.
Mason Kuhbacher, Keyton Killian and Riddik Osborne each drove in three runs apiece at the plate to help clinch a spot in the state championship game.
Sheridan beat Casper in an elimination game early Sunday morning to set up a rematch in the title game. Gillette fell behind 5-1 midway through the game but the Rustlers were able to battle back and score six runs between the fourth, fifth and sixth innings to take the lead. Sheridan scored one run in the top of the seventh but Jarrett Black was able to close out the game for a 7-6 win.
Gillette out-hit Sheridan 9-7 in the championship game and took advantage of six errors by the Cavalry. Killian had a a team-high two RBIs followed by Bevan Evenson, PJ Hatzenbuhler and Black with one RBI apiece.
Black earned the win on the mound. In two innings of relief, he allowed one unearned run on one hit while striking out three. Osborne struck out four in four innings of work and Jacob Pelton struck out two in one inning.
The Class B state title is Post 42’s second championship win this summer. The Gillette Prep Renegades (U15) won the Class C title over Cheyenne last weekend.
The Roughriders will play in their state tournament this week in Sheridan. Post 42 goes into the tournament as the No. 2 seed and will play Rock Springs in the first round at 4 p.m. Monday.
