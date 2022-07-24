Gillette, WY (82718)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low 56F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low 56F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.