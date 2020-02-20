Gillette College freshman Teonta McKeithen scored 11 points in less than 90 seconds Wednesday night to help nearly erase a 17-point second half deficit with 2:19 remaining, but the comeback fell short in a 99-91 loss to Casper College.
That was the closest the Pronghorns had been since trailing 20-17 with 12:45 left in the first half, but Casper held off the Pronghorns’ late charge to break a tie with Gillette College for the No. 2 spot in the Region IX North divison.
The Pronghorns beat the Thunderbirds 94-88 earlier in the season, but their defense wasn’t up to the task this time around, Gillette College coach Shawn Neary said. Casper ended up shooting 49% from the field, including 55% (16-of-29) in the second half.
“Our defense was pretty bad in the second half. We gave up 55% from the field and that’s a lot to overcome,” Neary said. “We didn’t do a good job of keeping them in front of us. It just came down to that in a lot spots.”
Casper College returned to the court after halftime with a 47-37 lead and back-to-back 3-pointers quickly pushed it to 57-41 with 16:30 remaining. The gap swelled to 69-52 with 12:30 remaining and Gillette’s inability to get stops made it tough for them to get back in the game.
It was still a 14-point game with five minutes on the clock when the Pronghorns made their comeback bid. Nobody on Gillette College has displayed the ability to score in bunches more than McKeithen, and he entered the game with a spark, outscoring the Thunderbirds 11-2 himself quickly to help cut into their lead.
But it wasn’t enough in a game where Gillette only led for about three minutes in the game. Still, Neary thought his team’s offense played well enough to get the W.
“We scored enough to win (on) most nights,” he said.
Sophomore Jayden Coke led the Pronghorns in scoring with 20 points on 5-of-14 shooting, while McKeithen had 18 and shot at a 50% clip. Solomon finished with 16 points, freshman Isaac Mushila had 11 and sophomore Mason Archambault was the final Pronghorn in double digits with 10.
The loss drops Gillette College to 23-5 on the season and 9-4 in conference play. The Pronghorns also drop to third place in the Region IX North.
