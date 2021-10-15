The last time the Natrona County football team visited Thunder Basin High School, the Bolts overcame a 14-0 halftime deficit to win 19-14 in last year's playoff semifinal.
The Bolts had a similar deficit going into the locker room midway through the game, trailing the Mustangs 21-0 through two quarters. But this year's Natrona County team was able to hold off a fourth quarter comeback from Thunder Basin to hold on to a 28-14 win Friday night.
Thunder Basin went into the game ranked No. 3 in the WyoPrep.com coaches and media football rankings while the Mustangs were ranked No. 5. Natrona County's win brings them to 5-3 on the season while the Bolts fall to 6-2.
The Bolts' high-flying offense struggled all night against the Mustangs. Through the first three quarters of the game, Thunder Basin had three punts, two turnovers and one turnover on downs.
Thunder Basin was able to find the end zone twice in the final five minutes of the game to trim the lead but the clock eventually ran out on the team's comeback hopes.
Both teams failed to score in the first quarter but Natrona took an early 7-0 lead after a 4-yard touchdown run by quarterback Wyatt Powell with 10:44 left in the second quarter. The two teams traded punts before Thunder Basin running back Isaiah Haliburton lost a fumble that Natrona was able to recover.
The Mustangs took advantage of the mistake by scoring on a 69-yard run by Powell to take a 14-0 lead with 5:37 left in the first half. The Mustangs took a commanding 21-0 lead with a 17-yard run by Powell with 2:31 left in the second half.
After the halftime break, the Mustangs chewed plenty of clock before Kaeden Wilcox scored on a 25-yard touchdown run to make it 28-0 with 4:43 left in the third quarter.
In the final quarter, Thunder Basin quarterback Ryan Baker found Haliburton on a 17-yard swing pass to give the Bolts its first points of the game and made it 28-7 with 4:41 left in the game.
The Bolts were able to find the end zone one last time on a 35-yard touchdown pass from Baker to Ryan Jordan to make it 28-14 but the Mustangs kneeled out the rest of the clock after a failed onside kick by Thunder Basin.
Thunder Basin ended the game with 255 yards of total offense (190 passing, 65 rushing) and just nine first downs.
The Bolts will have one final regular season game to try and clinch home-field advantage for at least one playoff game. Thunder Basin will host No. 2-ranked Sheridan (7-1) at 6 p.m. Friday.
The Broncs are coming off a 38-7 win over Campbell County on Friday night.
