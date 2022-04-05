Aden Jorgensen immediately felt at home during his visit to the University of Jamestown.
Jorgensen, a senior at Thunder Basin High School, felt the town had similar vibes in comparison to his hometown. The atmosphere was one of the biggest factors in his decision to commit to wrestle for the Jimmies this week.
“The town itself felt pretty homey,” Jorgensen said. “It’s a beautiful university. I feel like the coaches there can definitely teach me a lot.”
Jorgensen plans to study education but hasn’t decided between secondary and elementary. Growing up with two younger siblings led to him developing a passion for helping kids.
“I’ve always liked the idea of teaching,” Jorgensen said. “I have a little brother and a little sister and I’ve kind of helped raise them so it made me look into teaching.”
Jorgensen wrestled at 182 pounds for the Bolts this year. He won the Class 4A East regional title but went 1-2 in the state tournament to fall out of placement. He finished fifth at 170 pounds during the state tournament his junior year.
“I’m extremely excited,” Jorgensen said. “I love the sport and and I love that I get to take it to the next level. I have a large amount of respect for my coaches at Thunder Basin. They put their faith into me and the rest of the team.”
Jorgensen is looking forward to the experience of wrestling better competition at the college level. UJ is a private Christian University that competes at the NAIA level.
Jorgensen wasn’t the only Bolt to commit to wrestling in college this week. Senior Seamus Casey signed to the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado.
