Sixty-three teams met in Gillette for the USA Softball of Wyoming Championships at both the Energy Capital Sports Complex and Bicentennial Park this past weekend.
A Wyoming state champion was named for each of the 10 divisions. The tournament included brackets for U8 machine pitch, U10 B, U10 Rec, U12 B, U12 Rec, U14 B, U14 Rec, U16 Rec, 16-18 open and U18 B.
The B divisions are Wyoming’s highest divisions while rec is the lower division, said Campbell County High School coach Haley Gray.
The champions
Five teams played in the U8 machine pitch tournament, including the Laramie All-Stars, the Lady Lobos of Wheatland, the Lander Legends, the Buffalo Heat and the Lil Rebels of Casper.
Laramie took home the state championship by beating Lander 13-5 in the title game Saturday night.
In the U10 B division, seven teams played in the tournament, including WYCO of Cheyenne, the Cody Pride, Wicked 307 of Gillette, the Laramie Lightning, the Sheridan Mystix, the Cheyenne Extreme and the Gillette Blue Jays.
As the No. 1 seed in the tournament, Laramie went a perfect 3-0 to end their season as state champions with a 17-0 win over Sheridan on Sunday night.
Seven teams played in the U10 Rec tournament, including the Teal Deal, Wheatland, Casper, Buffalo, the Valor Valkyrie, Torrington and Laramie. Wheatland scored 48 runs in its first three games to claim a spot in the title game.
In the championship, Wheatland beat Casper 21-3 on Sunday for the title.
At U12 B, Laramie, the Gillette Blue Jays, Cody, Sheridan, WYCO, Casper and the Gillette Havoc played in a seven-team bracket. Sheridan beat WYCO 9-8 in the state championship Sunday night.
The U12 Rec included Wheatland, Cheyenne, Sheridan, Lander, Torrington, Laramie and the Razor City Renegades. Wheatland beat Laramie 20-8 to win the state title.
U14 B was the tournament’s biggest bracket with nine teams, including WYCO, Wheatland, the Gillette Havoc, the Gillette Blue Jays, Laramie, Gillette’s Wicked 307, Cody, Cheyenne and Casper. WYCO came out on top with a 14-13 win over Wicked 307 in the championship game Sunday afternoon.
In U14 Rec, the seven teams were Green River, the Valor Valkyrie, Sheridan, Torrington, Wicked 307, Lander and Riverton. Torrington and Sheridan met in the championship game where Sheridan beat Torrington 13-7.
The 16-18 open division featured the Havoc, Laramie, WYCO, Laramie and Riverton. The Havoc won the state title after a 11-0 win over WYCO on Sunday.
At U16, Laramie, Rock Springs, Worland and Lander played in a four-team bracket. Rock Springs won the title with a 17-9 win over Laramie in the championship game.
In the highest bracket at U18 B, the Casper Crush, Casper Rebels, Gillette Blue Jays, Wicked 307 and Cody battled in a five-team bracket. The state championship game featured two Gillette schools as Wicked 307 beat the Blue Jays 7-6 to win the title.
Local teams
Gillette was represented by three traveling softball organizations: Wicked 307, Havoc and the Gillette Blue Jays. The three programs fielded 11 teams in the 10 divisions.
In U10 B, the Blue Jays won its first two games against Sheridan and WYCO before losing twice in a row to be eliminated. Wicked 307 also was eliminated after losses to Cheyenne and WYCO.
At U12 B, the Blue Jays and Havoc both went 1-2 and were eliminated in the consolation bracket.
Gillette had all three programs field teams in the U14 B division. The Blue Jays were eliminated after going 0-2 while the Havoc lost in the semifinals to Wicked 307, who finished as state runner-up after a loss to WYCO in the championship game.
Wicked 307 went into the U14 Rec tournament as the No. 1 seed after pool play but was eliminated after losing its first two games in the bracket. The Havoc won the title in the 16-18 open division with an 11-0 win over WYCO in the state final.
At U18, Wicked 307 beat the Blue Jays 7-6 in the championship to claim the state title.
