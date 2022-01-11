Roughly 85 teams and 700 kids met in Gillette for the third annual Pepsi Cup youth soccer tournament this weekend in the Wyoming Center at Cam-plex.
The event center was transformed into a youth soccer hub as teams from Wyoming, South Dakota and Montana played in 12 different age divisions, from U8 all the way up to U19. Games were played all day Saturday and Sunday.
The event is organized by the Gillette Edge Soccer Club and is one of three large tournaments the club hosts each year. Last year’s tournament featured 67 teams and saw significant growth with about 20 more teams participating this year, organizer Brian Hokanson said.
The tournament was a marathon of games played futsal style — a variation of soccer played on a smaller, hard court. Because of the Wyoming Center’s size, six courts were constructed to host games simultaneously.
“It’s great to see it grow,” Hokanson said. “Not just for soccer and for the kids playing but also for the city of Gillette as they kind of continue on with their hope of becoming a sports destination.
“We hope to continue to grow this tournament for both the city and for the kids.”
Six Gillette teams won championships in their respective brackets. The Gillette Edge program won titles in the U8 coed division, U10 boys division, U12 girls division, U14 girls division, U17 boys division and U19 girls division.
“It’s a great experience for them and obviously it’s nice to play at home for once and to sleep in your own bed,” Hokanson said. “But we brought in some great teams and the competition is great for all the local kids.”
Having organized the event for three years now, Hokanson has come to appreciate the facilities at Cam-plex for making a tournament like the Pepsi Cup possible.
“We’re so lucky with the facilities we have here with Cam-plex,” Hokanson said. “It is the premier event center in Wyoming and we’re just lucky to have it.”
Hokanson is already looking forward to continuing to grow and expand the tournament next year. But first, his attention now turns to hosting the second indoor youth tournament of the year next month.
The fourth annual K2 Technologies Clash at the Cam-plex will be even larger than the Pepsi Cup. Hokanson expects about 140 youth teams to play.
Teams will travel from all over Wyoming, South Dakota and Montana as well as a handful of teams from Nebraska, Hokanson said. The Clash at the Cam-plex tournament is the size Hokanson wants the Pepsi Cup to grow to over the next few years.
“We just want to keep bringing people to town,” Hokanson said. “We definitely filled some hotel rooms in town this weekend.”
The Clash at the Cam-plex tournament will be played Feb. 18-20 in the Wyoming Center. The Gillette Edge program is also looking into adding a fourth youth tournament outdoors in the spring, bringing the total number of local youth soccer tournaments to four each year.
