The Campbell County and Thunder Basin high school fall sports season got underway with the first official day of practices for football, tennis and golf on Monday.
The Camel football team met at the soccer field at CCHS at 6 a.m. while Bolts football players gathered at Thunder Basin Stadium at 7:30 a.m.
Thunder Basin coach Trent Pikula said 120 players came out for the Bolts while Campbell County coach Andrew Rose estimated 92 players and counting for the Camels.
Both schools will start the season on the road on Aug. 27. Thunder Basin will travel to Cheyenne East for a rematch of last year's state championship game against the Thunderbirds while the Camels will travel to Rock Springs to face the Tigers.
Thunder Basin ended last year as the state runner-up (9-3) after a 29-15 loss to East in the state championship game. Campbell County missed the playoffs with a 1-8 record.
Golf season starts Thursday
The Bolts had roughly 40 golfers come out between the boys and girls teams, a number similar to last year's teams, TBHS coach Kameron Hunter said. Campbell County had 12 boys and two girls at the first day of practice, CCHS coach Bryan Young said.
Both Campbell County and Thunder Basin started practice at Bell Nob Golf Club on Monday. Both teams will have just three days of practice before starting the regular season tournament schedule.
The Camels and Bolts will host the Gillette Invite this week at Bell Nob Golf Club. The two-day tournament will start at 9 a.m. Thursday.
Tennis also starts this weekend
Both Campbell County and Thunder Basin boys and girls tennis teams started practice Monday and will start the regular season with a non-conference dual on the road against Torrington.
The Camels will dual Torrington at 10 a.m. Saturday while the Bolts will face the Trailblazers at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Campbell County had 11 boys and nine girls attend the first day of practice, CCHS coach Mark Miessler said. Thunder Basin had 13 girls and seven boys, but TBHS coach Paul Stevens expects a few more boys to join the team.
The three remaining fall sports— volleyball, girls swimming and cross-country— begin practice next Monday.
