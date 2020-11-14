For the second straight year, Thunder Basin High School finished its season with a loss in the Class 4A state football championship game.
The Bolts led Cheyenne East 15-7 after three quarters, but with a strong wind at their backs, the Thunderbirds reeled off 22 unanswered fourth-quarter points to win their first state title since 2013.
In a game that featured the state’s No. 1-ranked offense in East against Thunder Basin’s second-ranked defense, the weather monkey-wrenched East’s potent air game.
But senior quarterback Graedyn Buell, who came into the game with nearly 3,000 yards passing and 38 touchdowns in the air, took over with his legs, running 22 times for 235 yards and all four of East’s touchdowns.
"We knew it was going to be a battle," Buell said after the game. "It was a state championship game and we knew they were going to come out and play well, and it was just fun to be a part of and to come out on the good side."
While the fourth quarter belonged to the Thunderbirds, the Bolts used the windy conditions to their advantage, and senior tailback Jaxon Pikula showed why he’s the top rusher in the state.
Spelled by Hayden Lunberg in the backfield, Pikula carried the Thunder Basin offense with 238 yards rushing on 41 attempts and a pair of touchdowns. His production was especially potent in the second half.
"It was a dog fight today, and we knew it would be and we just ended up on the wrong side of this one," said Thunder Basin junior quarterback Ryan Baker, adding the wind wasn't a deciding factor. "It was the same weather for them, so we're not going to use that as an excuse."
The Bolts finish their season 9-3 while the Thunderbirds finish 11-1. The only blemish on their record is a Week 1 loss to Thunder Basin to start the season.
In the end, the game between two Class 4A powerhouse squads was decided on the field, said TBHS coach Trent Pikula.
"It just came down to who played better," he said. "We had opportunities and we had short fields a couple of times and just didn't take advantage of it."
After going into the halftime break tied at 7, Thunder Basin opened the third quarter with a seven-play drive capped by a huge 61-yard punt with the wind by Garner Gauthier.
The punt pinned the Thunderbirds back on their own 2-yard line and three plays later Gavin Carroll and Michael Coleman teamed up to score a safety and give the Bolts a 9-7 lead with 7:28 left in the third quarter.
Pikula stretched the lead to 15-7 on a 57-yard touchdown run to close out the third.
The change in field for the fourth gave the Thunderbirds the wind at their backs and the momentum. Just 15 seconds into the quarter, Buell scored his second touchdown, a 52-yard run up the middle. After a missed 2-point try, the Thunder Basin lead was 15-13.
East took the lead on their next possession when Buell capped another East drive with a 12-yard touchdown run. With the 2-point conversion, the Bolts were down 21-15.
A final push
With 7:55 left to play, Thunder Basin quarterback Ryan Baker led the Bolts on a long, methodical drive deep into the East side of the field. Pikula and Lunberg gained big chunks of ground as the Bolts offensive line was dominating the Thunderbird front.
But Thunder Basin stalled on its fourth fumbled snap of the second half, losing five yards and setting up a fourth and 6 at the East 21-yard-line. Although the Bolts recovered all their bad snaps, the final one seemed to kill their last chance to retake the lead.
The Bolts instead turned the ball over on downs with 3:25 left, then Buell iced the game with a 64-yard breakaway touchdown as the Thunderbirds were trying to run out the clock. The 2-point conversion put East up 29-15 with 1:30 left.
Thunder Basin attempted to take the ball back down the field, but the Bolts ran out of time.
That last fumbled exchange summed up the difference in the game in execution, coach Pikula said.
"We knew it was going to come down to the end and we would need to make a couple of plays, and we didn't," he said.
While heartbreaking, the Bolts should be proud of being one of the top teams in the state and playing in the title game in back-to-back seasons, the coach said.
"The ultimate goal is a state championship, but that didn't take away from what we've accomplished this year," Pikula said. "These kids played their hearts out for 12 games and I love these kids."
For Baker, losing in the title game already is fueling a desire to get back on the field for next season, but he also feels for the seniors.
"We were only starting two juniors this year," Baker said. "We're really going to have to step up next year, and it all starts tomorrow.
"We outplayed a lot of good teams to get here. There's a lot of teams that didn't even play today. You want to win a state championship, obviously, but it's really all about the guys that are around you. I love these guys and I love these coaches and I love coming in every day. And I'm going to miss these seniors like crazy."
- Notes: With sustained winds at about 35 mph and gusts up to 60 mph in Cheyenne, the game was played mostly on the ground, which kept the clock running and made for a very quick game. … At one point in the first half, the Cheyenne East sideline had to scramble to retrieve an aluminum bench that had blown onto the field. ... Saturday's game was the final in Thunder Basin blue and silver for 20 seniors. ... Thunder Basin has lost only three times over the past two seasons, and two of those losses were in the championship game.
