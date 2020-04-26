The ripple effect from COVID-19 has reached Gillette College athletics, forcing the school’s basketball coaches to accept that this will be an offseason like no other.
Gyms and campuses are closed. In-person recruiting and on-campus visits are no longer allowed. And face-to-face interaction with recruits or potential returning players isn’t possible.
During this time, junior college coaches would typically be hitting the road most weekends to visit as many AAU tournaments, all-star games and other high school basketball events in search of the top unsigned talent to bolster their rosters for the next season.
Now stuck in quarantine, the coaches have had to adapt to other methods to get their best recruiting classes for the 2020-21 season.
It doesn’t help that a recent NCAA ruling to forgo ACT or SAT test scores as a requirement for Division I competition could greatly affect junior colleges. Many junior college athletes have the talent to play Division I, but their test scores or high school grades might be holding them back. Junior colleges have been an avenue for those athletes to compete while improving academically to qualify for four-year institutions.
Because of the coronavirus, an athlete only needs to meet the high school GPA requirement of 2.3 to play at the Division I level, but not a minimum score on one of the main college entrance tests.
“We’re recruiting a couple guys that had to go JUCO because of their test scores. Now they don’t have to go JUCO anymore because the NCAA took away that piece,” said Gillette College men’s basketball coach Shawn Neary.
Changes in the recruiting landscape
Neary got some advice early in his coaching career that forever changed the way he goes about recruiting. He said NJCAA Basketball Coaches Hall of Fame coach Ken Rochlitz told him, “Save scholarship money for July and August.”
At first, Neary scoffed at the advice, thinking that “I need to start recruiting.” But now it’s something that shapes his offseason mindset.
“He was right. It’s amazing how many good basketball players become available late in the summer,” Neary said. “Through the years, we’ve signed a lot of good players in July and August, so I’m not afraid to go into July with a bunch of scholarship money.”
But COVID-19 has changed the landscape of college recruiting this year. The big question for Neary is whether to stay patient or ramp up his efforts to get ahead of an early wave of player signings.
Neary is concerned that with some of the panic and uncertainty, signing earlier than normal will be the path some players choose. But for now, he said he’ll stay patient.
His first step, and one that’s been going on since the end of the season, is finding out which players are returning to the Pronghorns. But none of his freshmen are on campus and any daily interactions and discussions are now conducted mainly through text messages.
Not having his players in the gym and the weight room is strange and it takes away from the preparation that usually goes into a season, Neary said. But maybe more important is that it’s tough to tell how much players have bought into the program when they’re off campus, whether that involves seeing them going to class or just through personal interactions.
“That’s the hardest part right now,” Neary said.
Gillette College had a talented freshmen class this past season, led by the likes of Gary Solomon, Isaac Mushila and Teonta McKeithen. The class accounted for 53% of the team’s points. Also, there’s a chance that three of four redshirt freshmen will come back.
Shortly after the season, Neary said he would love to have most, if not all, of his freshmen return, but those things are never a certainty in junior college basketball. Sometimes the interest is mutual and the player returns for his sophomore season, and sometimes players decide to try their luck in a different program.
As of now, Neary said he’s “recruiting a lot of players,” which is what it takes every year.
Neary said there’s an axiom in college coaching that says “recruit 100 kids to get one.” He admitted that’s a bit of an exaggeration, that it’s more like recruiting 25 or 30 players to sign one.
The inability to travel or host recruiting trips isn’t affecting Neary as much as some other coaches around the country. The way he recruits and contacts players from Gillette has largely stayed the same this offseason.
He relies heavily on the contacts he’s compiled around the country over the years. Once he hears about a player, he finds highlight film, but he also said it’s easy to get fooled by nothing but highlights. So then he tracks down film from full games if the interest is there.
Phone calls, texts and emails take up most of almost every day for Neary — which may be a new reality for many coaches in America, but something Neary has grown used to.
COVID-19 also has robbed high school basketball players of their spring AAU seasons and could do the same to the summer leagues, Neary said. That also would reduce a lot of chances for coaches to see players and for players to get noticed.
‘There’s so much more
you learn in person’
For women’s coach Liz Lewis, who hasn’t been with the Pronghorns for a full year yet, recruiting has been a whirlwind so far.
She was hired last summer and had to hit the recruiting trail hard. She was able to pull together in just a couple of months a group of five who stayed through the full season.
One recruit — Kindall Seamands — was convinced to join the Pronghorns after Lewis and assistant coach Janie Rayback talked to her at the Wyoming Coaches Association North/South All-Star games. It was going to be Seamands’ last game of basketball, but she went on to start 29 of 33 games for the Pronghorns because of that face-to-face recruiting.
The group, which also had a freshman NJCAA first team All-American in Kobe King-Hawea, went on to record a 28-5 overall record this past season, a big improvement over the 16-14 record posted for 2018-19.
Now Lewis and Rayback face a new challenge: recruiting in the age of COVID-19.
Lewis said she has been hunkered down at her house in quarantine making calls, reaching out to other coaches, sending emails, waiting to hear back from potential recruits and using other technology to get the job done.
She also launched a new website to aid the recruiting.
“A lot of it’s connections, talking to coaches over the phone, some FaceTime interviews, things like that to try to get to know the kids as much as possible, to make sure that we’re their right (fit and) they’re our right fit,” Lewis said. “It’s a process. It’s definitely a struggle.
“It’s hard because you don’t get to watch them in person and there’s so much more you learn in person.”
Skylar Patton, who was a sophomore point guard this season with the Pronghorns, recently went through the virtual recruiting process that many college and high school athletes have been dealing with during this time.
“I really wanted to go on visits to kind of get the feel of things,” said Patton, who had multiple offers from four-year schools. “Coaches also, I think, were kind of freaking out. So, some coaches were pushing. Some coaches were wanting to wait longer. It just made the whole process a little weird and kind of more difficult.”
She chose Montana State University Billings,and committed recently without visiting the campus.
The way she was recruited was by talking to the coach and players, and she had a virtual tour of the campus. She did her own research on the types of programs offered at the school to aid her decision.
For next season’s Pronghorns recruiting class, Lewis said that she had five players verbally committed as of Thursday, and one signed — 6-foot-3 forward Rashaan Smith from New Zealand.
The Pronghorns will return four of five freshmen next season and Spain native Sara Calavia will transfer, Lewis said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.