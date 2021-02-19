The Campbell County High School girls basketball team got another big conference win at home Friday night, beating the Sheridan Broncs 65-42 to improve to a 3-1 conference record on the season.
The Camels (8-7) shot 24-59 (40%) from the field and went 10-12 from the free throw line while forcing 19 turnovers on defense. Campbell County also dominated the boards, out-rebounding the Broncs 36-24.
CCHS took an early 14-11 lead into the second quarter before outscoring Sheridan 19-8 to take a 33-19 lead going into halftime. The Camels scored another 32 points offensively in the second half to put the game well out of reach for the Lady Broncs who fell to 5-10 on the season.
Leading in scoring for the Camels was senior Halle Hladky with 16 points, followed by sophomore Madison Robertson with 11 and sophomore Millie Riss with eight. Before the game, seniors Shaelea Milliron, Liv Castellanos, Zoey Zimmerman, Remington Gusick, Ramsey Wendt and Hladky were honored for senior night.
Campbell County will return to action with another conference matchup with Kelly Walsh Saturday afternoon. The Camels will play the Trojans at 2 p.m. in Casper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.