The Thunder Basin High School boys and girls tennis teams started the season with a home dual against Torrington on Saturday at TBHS. The girls team swept the Trailblazers 5-0 while the boys lost 4-0.
Thunder Basin's Ali Morgan beat Bethany Wunibald 7-5 and 6-2 at No. 1 singles for the girls and Maggie Bruse beat Jace Shields 6-3 and 6-4 at No. 2 singles.
The Bolts swept Torrington in girls doubles with Brooke Kendrick and Brianna Ketchum beating Kayla Watson and Katie Watson 6-2 and 6-0 at No. 1 doubles, Hallie Angelos and Sarah Rasse beating Juilana Russel and Kassi Hurley 6-0 and 6-3 at No. 2 doubles and Katie Bruse and Tierra Tachick beating Jazmyne West and Olivia Judkins 6-0 and 4-0 (default).
On the boys side, Luke Lass won his first set 6-1 against Aidyn Saucedo but dropped the next two 6-1 and 6-1 at No. 1 singles. Connor Heib lost 6-0 and 6-4 to Isaac Bartlett at No. 2 singles.
For doubles, Thunder Basin's Josh Klaassen and Owen Gursuch lost to Gabe Russell and Cody Clayton 4-6, 7-6 and 6-4 and Tate Moore and Andrew Lass lost to Adam Bartlett and Ben Firminhae 6-1 and 6-3. The Bolts did not field a No. 3 doubles team, coach Paul Stevens said.
Thunder Basin will return to the court for two duals against Cody and Powell on Thursday. The Bolts will play Cody at 10 a.m. and Powell at 3 p.m. at TBHS.
