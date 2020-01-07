The Gillette Roughriders are opening signups for the 2020 season from 5-7 p.m. Jan. 27-28 at their clubhouse, 911 E. Longmont Ave. in Gillette.
Players in grades 7-12 (born 2001-07) are asked to sign up for the four baseball teams that play under American Legion Post 42: The Roughriders, Rustlers, Prep and Jr. Riders.
There is a nonrefundable tryout fee of $100, and other fees will be charged after a player makes a team.
The event is just a signup, and the tryouts start in March.
The Roughriders are coming off a 62-20 overall record in the 2019 summer season. Hayden Sylte, a Thunder Basin High School senior and Roughriders’ pitcher, signed at Division I North Dakota State University in November. He was the first Roughrider player to sign Division I in years and the first in coach Nate Perleberg’s 15-year tenure with the Roughriders.
