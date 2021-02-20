Bolts’ Colter Praus signs with Arizona Christian
Thunder Basin High School senior Colter Praus signed with Arizona Christian University in Phoenix, Arizona, to play golf on Wednesday.
Praus was an all-state selection in his final season at TBHS. As a senior, Praus tied for third place at the state tournament in Casper with a two-day score of 160 at Three Crowns Golf Course.
As a junior, Praus was tied for 13th at the state tournament with a two-day score of 169 and as a sophomore he tied for 43rd with a two-day score of 199.
Wright wrestling team ranked No. 1 in Class 2A
The Wright Junior Senior High School wrestling team has moved up to the No. 1-ranked team in the state in Class 2A this week after winning the Powder River Conference Duals last weekend.
The Panthers have 10 wrestlers ranked in the top-7 of their respective weight classes going into the regional tournament Saturday, according to wyowrestling.com.
Senior Kagen Baker (126 pounds), senior Kayden Mack (170) and junior Charlee Thomson (182) are ranked No. 2 while seniors Tyzer Isenberger (132) and Kaden Tescher (138) are both ranked third.
Sophomore Wyitt Knight (106), freshman Pace Garrett (120) and junior Colten Smith (145) are ranked No. 5 in their weight classes while senior Jacob Goodrich (160) is ranked No. 6 and junior Ethan Mack (heavyweight) is No. 7.
The regional tournament between Wright, Moorcroft, Sundance, Hulett and Tongue River will be at 10 a.m. Saturday in Moorcroft.
Ivy League cancels conference season
NEW YORK — For the second straight year the Ivy League will not hold a spring sports conference season, the school presidents announced Thursday.
The Ivy League presidents wrote in a joint statement that they decided to cancel the spring sports seasons to be consistent with the schools’ measures to protect everyone on campus.
While there won’t be any league competitions or championships, the presidents would allow the eight schools to participate in local non-conference games that are within 40 miles if the coronavirus pandemic greatly improves.
There are five phases the league has set and schools would have to meet the standards to be eligible to compete. How schools progress through those phases are determined by campus and state health policies.
No school has reached the third phase yet. Most of the eight schools don’t even have all their spring athletes on campus.
This is the fourth straight season of sports that the Ivy League has canceled due to COVID-19. Spring athletes have now missed two consecutive years of competition. The Ivy League, just like the winter season, is the only Division I conference not offering spring sports, according to the NCAA.
The Ivies have given up their automatic qualifiers to NCAA spring sports championships.
The Ivy League presidents did offer a one-time waiver last week allowing senior s who attend grad school at their current institution to compete next year.
Documentary to show life of Mike Emrick
Mike Emrick spent decades narrating hockey’s biggest moments happening live in front of him.
That’s also how “Doc” wants to experience a documentary about his life and career.
NBC will air “Doc Emrick — The Voice of Hockey” Sunday afternoon after a second NHL outdoor game at Lake Tahoe. The program will feature more than a dozen current and former broadcasters sharing their thoughts on the now-retired play-by-play broadcaster. Emrick did interviews for the special but asked the network not to tell him anything in advance, so he can enjoy it like a gift.
NBC Sports got Wayne Gretzky, Sidney Crosby, Martin Brodeur, T.J. Oshie and many others to weigh in on Emrick, who was the voice of the the sport in the United States before putting down the headset this past fall. Crosby says Emrick was a legend when they first met in 2005 and that “he describes exactly what you’re feeling in that moment as a player.”
Emrick doesn’t know how he’ll feel when he and his wife, Joyce, sit down to watch the special Sunday. He knows only what he has seen on promos and what producer Vinny Costello showed him while interviewing him at the McMorran Place theater in Port Huron.
Even that process was a lot to Emrick, who watched as NBC Sports crew members spent an hour constructing a track on which to wheel a camera back and forth. He recalled a cruise retired player Dave Brown went on many years ago and his feeling watching a chef make crepes.
“He said, ‘It seems like a lot of trouble to go to for pancakes,’” Emrick said. “And that sort of struck me. ... They were doing an awful lot, and it was very kind of them to do. I’ll enjoy whatever it is they do because I trust them implicitly with it.”
Beyond what should be a surprise — appearances by longtime broadcast partner Glenn “Chico” Resch and footage of Emrick honoring mentor Bob Chase for his 90th birthday — are things he does know about. Emrick laughs at analyst Bill Clement’s impressions and also gets to re-do the biggest call of his career he’d want back: missing the puck going in the net on Patrick Kane’s Stanley Cup-winning overtime goal in 2010.
“Chicago has won its first championship since 1961!” Emrick says in his mulligan.
Asked why he wanted to be kept in the dark on the story about him, Emrick naturally has a comparison from his career. Talking to George Armstrong many years ago in Toronto, Emrick asked the 1967 Cup-winning Maple Leafs captain if he’d ever been to the Hockey Hall of Fame and was told no, because he wouldn’t want someone to walk in and see him looking at himself.
“I would rather other people tend to things like this rather than me standing around wanting to know what they’re doing,” Emrick said. “It’ll be interesting to watch.”
