The Post 42 American Legion baseball team won its first two home games of the season with a pair of 10-0 wins over Sturgis, South Dakota, on Tuesday at Hladky Memorial Stadium.
The Roughriders won both games in just five innings because of the 10-run mercy rule. The pair of wins moves Gillette to 3-0 on the season.
In game one, Jason Fink earned the win on the mound with no earned runs on one hit and seven strikeouts in three innings of work. Aiden Petersen and Mason Means each pitched one inning of relief and combined to allow no runs and three hits while striking out four.
At the plate, the Roughriders scored fives runs in the first inning and four more in the second to run away with the early lead. Riley Schilling led the team with three RBIs followed by Fink and Dominic Hecker with two RBIs apiece.
In game two, Gillette out-hit Sturgis 10-2 and had a big six-run second inning at the plate. Fink had a team-high three RBIs and Seth Petersen, Colson Kluck, Cory Schilling, Philip Hatzenbuhler and Jamen Kolata each drove in one run.
Mason Drube earned the win on the mound with no earned runs on one hit and four strikeouts in two innings. Riley Schilling pitched two innings of relief and allowed no runs and no hits and Seth Peterson finished the game by allowing no runs in one inning of work.
The Roughriders are scheduled to return to the field for the Montana/Wyoming Showdown this weekend at Hladky Memorial Stadium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.